Barclays bid rates and maximum rates for payment of interest

KARACHI: Barclays bid rates, maximum rates for payment of interest by authorised dealers on deposits (other than those brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) and on deposits (brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) - issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee, c/o ANZ Grindlays Bank Ltd, on Friday (October 22, 2021).
========================================================
INTEREST PAYABLE ON FE DEPOSITS
========================================================
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
RATES FOR PAYMENT OF
INTEREST BY
AUTHORISED
DEALERS
========================================================
U.S. DOLLARS VALUE 22.10.2021 VALUE 22.10.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For 3 months and over but less than
6 months -0.1218% PA 0.6283% PA
For 6 months and over but less than
12 Months -0.0795% PA 0.6705% PA
For 12 months 0.0468% PA 0.9218% PA
For 2 Years 0.0468% PA 1.4218% PA
For 3 Years 0.0468% PA 1.6718% PA
For 4 years 0.0468% PA 1.9218% PA
For 5 years 0.0468% PA 2.0468% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
POUND STERLING VALUE 22.10.2021 VALUE 22.10.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For 3 months and over but less than
6 Months -0.0388% PA 0.7113% PA
For 6 months and over but less than
12 months 0.1715% PA 0.9215% PA
For 12 Months 0.4771% PA 1.3521% PA
For 2 Years 0.4771% PA 1.8521% PA
For 3 Years 0.4771% PA 2.1021% PA
For 4 years 0.4771% PA 2.3521% PA
For 5 years 0.4771% PA 2.4771% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
EURO VALUE 22.10.2021 VALUE 22.10.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For 3 months and over but less than
6 months 0.3223% PA 1.0723% PA
For 6 months and over but less than
12 months 0.2944% PA 1.0444% PA
For 12 Months 0.2347% PA 1.1097% PA
For 2 Years 0.2347% PA 1.6097% PA
For 3 Years 0.2347% PA 1.8597% PA
For 4 years 0.2347% PA 2.1097% PA
For 5 years 0.2347% PA 2.2347% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
JAPANESE YEN VALUE 22.10.2021 VALUE 22.10.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For 3 months and over but less than
6 months 0.1657% PA 0.5843% PA
For 6 months and over but less than
12 months 0.1870% PA 0.5630% PA
For 12 Months 0.1900% PA 0.6850% PA
For 2 Years 0.1900% PA 1.1850% PA
For 3 Years 0.1900% PA 1.4350% PA
For 4 Years 0.1900% PA 1.6850% PA
For 5 years 0.1900% PA 1.8100% PA
========================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
