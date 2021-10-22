ANL 15.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.4%)
ASC 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.93%)
ASL 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.83%)
BOP 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.03%)
BYCO 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.04%)
FCCL 18.44 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.93%)
FFBL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.65%)
FFL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.63%)
FNEL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
GGGL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.95%)
GGL 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.24%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
JSCL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.79%)
KAPCO 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.11%)
KEL 3.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
MDTL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.83%)
MLCF 35.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.83%)
NETSOL 101.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-2.46%)
PACE 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.67%)
PAEL 26.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-3.54%)
PIBTL 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
POWER 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.62%)
PRL 16.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.01%)
PTC 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
SILK 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2%)
SNGP 39.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.91%)
TELE 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.44%)
TRG 126.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.36 (-3.34%)
UNITY 29.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.84%)
WTL 2.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.06%)
BR100 4,730 Decreased By ▼ -33.56 (-0.7%)
BR30 20,317 Decreased By ▼ -354.35 (-1.71%)
KSE100 45,578 Decreased By ▼ -243.04 (-0.53%)
KSE30 17,872 Decreased By ▼ -134.34 (-0.75%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,344
1624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,267,393
56724hr
1.45% positivity
Sindh
466,945
Punjab
438,636
Balochistan
33,159
Islamabad
106,615
KPK
177,240
Asia Gold: Price rise dulls activity in top hubs; silver shines in Singapore

  • Indian prices turns to $1.5 discount vs $2 premium last week
  • Premiums in China at $7-$11 an ounce
Reuters 22 Oct 2021

Physical gold demand in major Asian hubs stalled this week after rising prices curtailed retail purchases, while silver piqued investor interest in Singapore.

Indian dealers were this week offering a discount of up to $1.5 an ounce over official domestic prices, inclusive of the 10.75% import and 3% sales levies, down from last week's premium of $2.

"Demand was robust last week because of Dussehra, but this week it fell after prices rose suddenly," said Ashok Jain, proprietor of Mumbai-based wholesaler Chenaji Narsinghji.

On Friday local gold futures were trading around 47,700 rupees per 10 grams, after falling to 45,479 rupees last month, the lowest since April 6.

Demand is expected to pick up ahead of the Diwali festival next month, a Mumbai-based dealer with a private bank said.

The December quarter usually accounts for about a third of India's gold sales as it takes into account the start of the wedding season as well as festivals like Dussehra and Diwali, when buying gold is considered auspicious.

Premiums in China were at $7-$11 an ounce charged over global benchmark spot prices, little changed from last week's $6-$12.

Asia Gold: India slips to discounts, China demand seen up post holiday

"People are still a little bit hesitant and would like to buy on the dip from here," said Peter Fung, head of dealing at Wing Fung Precious Metals in Hong Kong.

Spot gold prices rose above $1,800 per ounce to hit a one-month peak, en route for a second straight weekly gain.

Premiums in Singapore were at $1.25-$1.70 per ounce versus last week's $0.75-$1.80 with higher prices and COVID-19 induced restrictions keeping demand in check.

"Unlike gold, demand for silver had a noticeable increase from investors... Current prices are attractive given the potential for gains should the white metal rebound," said Vincent Tie, sales manager at Singapore dealer Silver Bullion.

In Hong Kong gold was being sold at a premium of $0.50-$1.50, while a discount of $1 was being offered in Japan, both unchanged from last week.

Asia Gold Physical gold demand

