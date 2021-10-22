ANL 15.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.4%)
ASC 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.93%)
ASL 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.83%)
BOP 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.03%)
BYCO 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.04%)
FCCL 18.44 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.93%)
FFBL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.65%)
FFL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.63%)
FNEL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
GGGL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.95%)
GGL 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.24%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
JSCL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.79%)
KAPCO 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.11%)
KEL 3.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
MDTL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.83%)
MLCF 35.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.83%)
NETSOL 101.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-2.46%)
PACE 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.67%)
PAEL 26.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-3.54%)
PIBTL 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
POWER 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.62%)
PRL 16.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.01%)
PTC 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
SILK 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2%)
SNGP 39.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.91%)
TELE 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.44%)
TRG 126.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.36 (-3.34%)
UNITY 29.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.84%)
WTL 2.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.06%)
BR100 4,730 Decreased By ▼ -33.56 (-0.7%)
BR30 20,317 Decreased By ▼ -354.35 (-1.71%)
KSE100 45,578 Decreased By ▼ -243.04 (-0.53%)
KSE30 17,872 Decreased By ▼ -134.34 (-0.75%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,344
1624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,267,393
56724hr
1.45% positivity
Sindh
466,945
Punjab
438,636
Balochistan
33,159
Islamabad
106,615
KPK
177,240
OECD nations to ban export credits for coal power

AFP 22 Oct 2021

PARIS: Several OECD nations including Britain, Japan and the United States have agreed to halt government-supported export credits for coal-fired power plants.

With the latest international climate conference just days away, the proposed ban will halt support to new coal power stations that don't have systems that trap the carbon emissions responsible for global warming.

For existing coal-fired power stations, the credits can only be used for pollution mitigation and carbon capture equipment that doesn't extend the service life of the facility.

Coal is the dirtiest fossil fuel and is responsible for a major chunk of carbon emissions.

While many developed nations have sought to reduce coal in their domestic power mixes to meet their climate pledges, they have also often continued to help finance coal projects abroad.

Milestone global corporate tax deal finally gets agreement

Government-backed export credits are one such means.

A domestic construction firm which wanted to bid on a contract to build a coal plant abroad, for instance, could apply for such credits which would see the government help with financing, insurance and guarantees.

These can make projects easier to finance and ultimately cheaper for clients.

Activist groups have long attacked nations for continuing to support coal projects in this manner.

The ban is expected to come into force by the end of this month and includes Australia, Britain, Canada, the European Union, Japan, Korea, New Zealand, Norway, Switzerland, Turkey, and the United States.

The COP26 conference in the Scottish city of Glasgow, which opens on October 31, has been called humanity's "last best chance" to get devastating climate change under control.

