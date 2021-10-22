OGDCL discovers gas reservoirs in Balochistan’s Kohlu district

ISLAMABAD: Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) being operator of Jandran West Exploration License with 100 percent working interest has made a gas discovery over Mughalkot Formation from its exploratory efforts at Jandran West X-1 well which is located in Kohlu District, Balochistan province.

Jandran West X-1 well was spuded on 19th May 2021 as an exploratory well and drilled down to total depth of 1627 meters (measured depth) into Parh Formation. Based on the good gas shows during drilling, interpretation of open hole logs data, Drill Stem Test (DST) has been performed in Mughalkot Formation.

