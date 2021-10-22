ANL 15.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.67%)
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: ‘The Lord of the Rings’

Anjum Ibrahim 22 Oct 2021

“It’s all about credibility.”

“I disagree – it’s all about how loud and how often you say something.”

“Hey it’s not like a magic ring, you wave it in front of your audience and they accept whatever you say if you speak loudly and often enough.”

“You know I have heard of such a ring – its pale green in colour but you know I reckon that all things have a life span. I mean us humans have a life span, the small gilded butterfly, to use Shakespeare’s definition, also has a life span, the leaves, the trees have a life span and so must a ring.”

“Have you read Tolkein’s the Lord of the Rings?”

“Yes loved it and yes I do recall that ring was evil and had to be destroyed.”

“I reckon even if a ring brings good luck for sometime over time its strength may diminish……”

“I don’t know what you are referring to but I do know that in our politics a leader can do no wrong, say no wrong, his philosophy may be at odds with common sense or indeed credible studies but the yes men and women around him…”

“Yeah, yeah, yeah anyway what I wanted to say was that spin doctors, hired hands, may reckon what they say loud and often enough will convince their audience but…”

“But you reckon if that ring is given to them their credibility will strengthen.”

“Well, perhaps the right word is rated as at least a one on a scale of one to ten.”

“Who are you talking about?”

“Our Governor State Bank of Pakistan says that everything is going in the right direction and…”

“Was he wearing The Ring?”

“No, which is why you are being so sceptical.”

“Why hasn’t he been given The Ring!? I mean the supplier needs to be taken to task…”

“And you didn’t really listen to him! He says the issues are all supply side issues…”

“Don’t be facetious.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

SBP Governor State Bank of Pakistan

Comments

Comments are closed.

