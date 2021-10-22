SHC seeks report on steps taken to check milk price hike

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday directed the Karachi commissioner and other officials to furnish reports on steps taken to control rising milk prices in the port city.

A two-judge bench of the high court was hearing a case on milk prices.

The Sindh Food Authority (SFA) and the commissioner office submitted their written comments in the court. Assistant Commissioner Ijaz Rind informed that a meeting of all stakeholders have taken place, assuring that milk prices would be fixed soon.

The SFA in its comments said steps are being taken to ensure the quality of milk being sold in the metropolis.