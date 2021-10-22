ANL 15.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.67%)
ASC 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.02%)
ASL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.5%)
BOP 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.49%)
BYCO 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.52%)
FCCL 18.09 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.69%)
FFBL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
FFL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
FNEL 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.93%)
GGGL 16.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
GGL 28.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.6%)
HUMNL 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.47%)
JSCL 19.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.49%)
KAPCO 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-4.09%)
KEL 3.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.68%)
MLCF 35.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.31%)
NETSOL 103.75 Decreased By ▼ -5.20 (-4.77%)
PACE 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.91%)
PAEL 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.04%)
PIBTL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.61%)
POWER 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1%)
PRL 16.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.26%)
PTC 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
SILK 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.35%)
SNGP 40.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.66%)
TELE 17.14 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.45%)
TRG 130.36 Decreased By ▼ -3.74 (-2.79%)
UNITY 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
WTL 2.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-4.33%)
BR100 4,763 Increased By ▲ 46.96 (1%)
BR30 20,671 Decreased By ▼ -168.62 (-0.81%)
KSE100 45,821 Increased By ▲ 321.94 (0.71%)
KSE30 18,006 Increased By ▲ 181.61 (1.02%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,328
1624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,266,826
62224hr
1.4% positivity
Sindh
466,750
Punjab
438,433
Balochistan
33,149
Islamabad
106,571
KPK
177,132
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Expert criticises raise in power tariff

Recorder Report 22 Oct 2021

KARACHI: It has become quite difficult to determine the expected raise in power tariff. On the cards, there are fuel component adjustments, rise in base tariff, etc. The Central Power Purchasing Agency is also seeking further increase besides already existing increase of almost 40% taxes and surcharges, which are over and above the increase in tariff, said Ateeq Ur Rehman, an economic and financial analyst.

We have hydel generation, coal-fired power plants, gas-based power plants, electricity generation from RLNG, nuclear sources and electricity generated from wind and other sources. All these segments are seeking an increase per unit.

As a matter of fact this all will push electricity tariff to a record high, whereas we are already highly taxed electricity consumers in the region. A further increase will crush millions of households that have been struggling to make ends met because of repeated increase in energy prices, hike in petroleum prices and ballooning inflation, said Ateeq.

Moreover, further raise in energy prices will be painful and unbearable for common man. It is suicidal. Government should scrap the increase in power tariff and let stakeholders share the burden of their inefficiency and theft. They should excuse the household consumers, and marginalized and the low income groups.

He added that one failed to understand that after adding different taxes and surcharges on consumer bills like adding back Quarterly Adjustment, Fuel Charges Adjustment, Electricity Duty, General Sales Tax, 3% Further GST, Income Tax, TVL Fee, Government Charges, etc, why there is still a need of Additional Government Charges? They need pricing and governance reforms, he suggested.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

power tariff RLNG Ateeq Ur Rehman Central Power Purchasing Agency

Comments

Comments are closed.

Expert criticises raise in power tariff

Bank account attachment: Senate panel asks FBR to withdraw orders

ADB to provide $600m to Ehsaas programme

UN sets up trust fund for ‘people’s economy’

Transit trade talks with India under way: Dawood

KE seeks Rs3.45/unit increase under FCA

Pakistan retained on FATF ‘grey list’ again

Pak-Afghan trade, border issues discussed

FBR serves notice to beggar

Tarin-led team summoned over ‘untamed’ inflation

OGDCL discovers gas reservoirs in Balochistan’s Kohlu district

Read more stories