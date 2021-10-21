ANL 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.62%)
ASC 13.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
ASL 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.44%)
BOP 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.2%)
BYCO 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.06%)
FCCL 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.87%)
FFBL 23.35 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.17%)
FFL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.98%)
FNEL 7.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.24%)
GGGL 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.59%)
GGL 28.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.91%)
HUMNL 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.46%)
JSCL 20.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.4%)
KAPCO 27.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.38%)
KEL 3.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
MDTL 2.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.89%)
MLCF 35.40 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.8%)
NETSOL 106.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-2.11%)
PACE 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.3%)
PAEL 27.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.5%)
PIBTL 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.83%)
POWER 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 16.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
PTC 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
SILK 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.73%)
SNGP 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.68%)
TELE 17.42 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (4.12%)
TRG 131.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-1.75%)
UNITY 30.29 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.47%)
WTL 2.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.76%)
BR100 4,809 Increased By ▲ 92.48 (1.96%)
BR30 20,932 Increased By ▲ 92.37 (0.44%)
KSE100 46,082 Increased By ▲ 582.38 (1.28%)
KSE30 18,112 Increased By ▲ 287.87 (1.62%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,328
1624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,266,826
62224hr
1.4% positivity
Sindh
466,750
Punjab
438,433
Balochistan
33,149
Islamabad
106,571
KPK
177,132
South African rand, stocks fall as global risk appetite weakens

Reuters 21 Oct 2021

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa's rand and local stocks retreated early on Thursday, as risk appetite weakened across global markets.

At 0723 GMT, the rand traded at 14.4825 against the dollar, down roughly 0.5% on its previous close. The Johannesburg Stock Exchange's Top-40 index was down almost 1%.

"Risk appetite has deteriorated overnight, with equities and futures a sea of red, and most emerging market currencies retreating against a broadly firmer US dollar," ETM Analytics said in a note.

Asian stocks slipped on Thursday as the upbeat mood that carried the Dow Jones to a record a day earlier ran out of steam, replaced by fresh worries about the weakening Chinese property sector as a possible default by China Evergrande looms within days.

The rand had gained on Wednesday, as data showing consumer price inflation quickened slightly to 5.0% last month reinforced the view of some traders that the central bank will raise interest rates next month.

The South African Reserve Bank has kept its main lending rate on hold at a record low of 3.5% for its past seven monetary policy meetings, lagging other emerging market central banks like those of Russia and Brazil which have tightened policy substantially.

The government's 2030 bond also dropped early on Thursday, with the yield rising 4 basis points to 9.395%.

