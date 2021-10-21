ANL 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.93%)
ASC 13.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
ASL 18.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.91%)
BOP 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.8%)
BYCO 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.86%)
FCCL 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.62%)
FFBL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.95%)
FFL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.72%)
FNEL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
GGGL 16.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.65%)
GGL 28.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.88%)
HUMNL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.77%)
JSCL 19.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.6%)
KAPCO 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.49%)
KEL 3.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.89%)
MLCF 35.21 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.26%)
NETSOL 106.53 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-2.22%)
PACE 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.53%)
PAEL 27.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.46%)
PIBTL 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.83%)
POWER 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
PRL 16.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.48%)
PTC 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
SILK 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
SNGP 41.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
TELE 17.38 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.89%)
TRG 131.29 Decreased By ▼ -2.81 (-2.1%)
UNITY 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
WTL 2.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.36%)
BR100 4,762 Increased By ▲ 45.5 (0.96%)
BR30 20,791 Decreased By ▼ -48.54 (-0.23%)
KSE100 45,660 Increased By ▲ 160.06 (0.35%)
KSE30 17,924 Increased By ▲ 99.52 (0.56%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,328
1624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,266,826
62224hr
1.4% positivity
Sindh
466,750
Punjab
438,433
Balochistan
33,149
Islamabad
106,571
KPK
177,132
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 21, 2021
Markets

China's yuan hovers at 4-month high as PBOC lifts midpoint above key threshold

Reuters 21 Oct 2021

SHANGHAI: China's yuan hovered at it strongest level in four months against the greenback, after the central bank set its official midpoint rate on Thursday below 6.4 per dollar for first time since June.

Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the yuan's midpoint at 6.3890 per dollar, 179 pips, or 0.28%, stronger than the previous fix of 6.4069. It was the strongest fixing since June 11.

The official guidance rate largely matched market forecasts, traders said, and it was 6 pips weaker than Reuters' estimate of 6.3884.

Market participants usually gauge the deviation between official fixing and market projection to speculate whether policymakers are comfortable with the currency level for the time being, but investors have become unnerved by the authorities apparent absence of concern during the yuan's ascent to its strongest level in six years against the currencies of China's major trading partners.

In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.3930 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.3910 at midday, not far from a four-month high of 6.3794 hit a day earlier.Traders said there was heavy dollar selling by corporates.

Some investors reckoned the yuan could revisit highs of around 6.35 per dollar that were scaled in late May.

Ming Ming, head of fixed income research at CITIC Securities, said "China's consistent strong exports, easing Sino-US relations and ample onshore dollar liquidity" lent support for the yuan.

"Meanwhile, soft US non-farm payrolls, flooding global dollar liquidity, and the rising rate hike expectations at major European economies have hammered upward momentum in the dollar index," he said.

Separately, the central bank's recent open market operations have led to some speculation that the boosts given to liquidity were aimed at dampening the yuan's strength.

The PBOC injected 100 billion yuan through reverse repos for a second straight day on Thursday, attributing the move to countering factors including tax payments and government bond issuance.

Demand from companies needing to make quarterly tax payments could create some tension in the interbank money market. But on Thursday, overnight Shanghai interbank offered rate (SHIBOR) fell to 1.683%, its lowest since Sept. 29.

The broad dollar index fell to 93.509 from the previous close of 93.614, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.3868 per dollar.

