ANL 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.26%)
ASC 13.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
ASL 18.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-6.15%)
BOP 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
BYCO 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.29%)
FCCL 17.79 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (4.77%)
FFBL 23.08 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.23%)
FFL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.35%)
FNEL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.69%)
GGGL 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.68%)
GGL 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.82%)
HUMNL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5.54%)
JSCL 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.47%)
KAPCO 28.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.23%)
KEL 3.43 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.59%)
MDTL 2.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4.19%)
MLCF 35.12 Increased By ▲ 2.64 (8.13%)
NETSOL 108.95 Increased By ▲ 7.50 (7.39%)
PACE 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.57%)
PAEL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (5.62%)
PIBTL 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
POWER 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.32%)
PRL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.65%)
PTC 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
SILK 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.23%)
SNGP 41.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-3.48%)
TELE 16.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.7%)
TRG 134.10 Increased By ▲ 5.75 (4.48%)
UNITY 29.85 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.04%)
WTL 2.54 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (11.4%)
BR100 4,716 Increased By ▲ 108.86 (2.36%)
BR30 20,840 Increased By ▲ 565.69 (2.79%)
KSE100 45,499 Increased By ▲ 870.01 (1.95%)
KSE30 17,825 Increased By ▲ 368.99 (2.11%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,312
1224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,266,204
55424hr
1.32% positivity
Sindh
466,432
Punjab
438,271
Balochistan
33,138
Islamabad
106,543
KPK
177,038
PM vows to transform country into truly welfare state

APP 21 Oct 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday vowed to continue struggle for transforming Pakistan into a welfare state on the model of Riyasat-e-Madina to take care of poor people, uphold justice, raise moral standards, stop corruption and preserve family system.

Speaking at the Rahmatul Lil Aalameen Conference here on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH), he said, “We can rise as a nation by following the guiding principles of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).”

The Prime minister said Pakistan had everything but people needed to change their path to achieve success and change Pakistan according to the model of Riyasat-e-Madina.

About 25 years back, Pakistan Tehreek–e-Insaf (PTI) was founded to struggle for a welfare state, he recalled.

PM urges nation to fully celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)

He said Rahmatul Lil Aalameen Authority was formed to make youth familiar about the life and teachings of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The authority would be headed by an experienced scholar well versed in Islamic thinking and the life of the Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), he informed.

Courses on Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) had started in schools and the authority would monitor the curriculum, he added.

Scholars in the authority would monitor the media and an international cell would be formed to stop Islamophobia and convey the world about feelings of Muslims and their love for Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), he told.

Research would be done in universities on the rise of Muslim society while through special projects, citizens would be taught about eminent Muslim personalities who emphasized upon love for humanity and peace, he explained.

