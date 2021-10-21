PARTLY FACETIOUS: ‘Thus Spoke Zarathustra’

“Morality will ensure rule of law.”

“Thus Spoke Zarathustra.”

“Excuse me?”

“Nietzche, the German philosopher, chose Zarathustra, Iranian Zoroaster, who established a moral system which eventually evolved into the Juedo-Christian morals, in his fictional work titled Thus Spoke Zarathustra.”

“Judeo-Christian ain’t right. The Khan on Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi day said morality will ensure the rule of law which is why he is getting scholars, Islamic scholars, to interpret Islam and…”

“Does he realize that different interpretations account for the different schools of Islamic jurisprudence – there is Fiqh Jaafria, Fiqh Hanafi, Fiqh Shafeii…”

“So?”

“So nothing just wanted to point out that all religions – Judaism, Christianity and Islam pretty much preach the same thing morality…”

“Hey, let me assure you that The Khan’s philosophy is second to none and…”

“I just thought that the rule of law is what keeps us all in line and it’s not our morality and…”

“The divorce rate in the UK is a lot higher than ours and…”

“The divorce rate in one Pakistani family that I know is way above the British average and…”

“Hey stop at once – all I am saying is that The Khan means extremely well for this country…”

“Agreed, his contribution to our cricket, his contribution to setting up cancer hospitals, his contribution to education as a private citizen rival that of perhaps even the late Edhi…”

“He has been bitten by the prime minister bug and I would guess he wants to be remembered for his tenure as the chief executive…”

“Oh yes, he will be remembered.”

“Your tone sounded ominous.”

“You say tomato the British way and I say it the American way.”

