LHC suspends FBR’s notice to Ali Tareen

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday suspended notice issued by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to Ali Tareen, son of former secretary PTI Jehangir Tareen, for not declaring his foreign assets of about 30 million British pounds.

The petitioner contended that he had already declared all his foreign assets in 2018 declaration, so the FBR had issued him notice in question with malafide intention. He said the FBR issued notice without adopting proper procedure of law.

