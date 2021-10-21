ANL 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.26%)
ASC 13.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
ASL 18.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-6.15%)
BOP 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
BYCO 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.29%)
FCCL 17.79 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (4.77%)
FFBL 23.08 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.23%)
FFL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.35%)
FNEL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.69%)
GGGL 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.68%)
GGL 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.82%)
HUMNL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5.54%)
JSCL 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.47%)
KAPCO 28.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.23%)
KEL 3.43 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.59%)
MDTL 2.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4.19%)
MLCF 35.12 Increased By ▲ 2.64 (8.13%)
NETSOL 108.95 Increased By ▲ 7.50 (7.39%)
PACE 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.57%)
PAEL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (5.62%)
PIBTL 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
POWER 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.32%)
PRL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.65%)
PTC 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
SILK 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.23%)
SNGP 41.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-3.48%)
TELE 16.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.7%)
TRG 134.10 Increased By ▲ 5.75 (4.48%)
UNITY 29.85 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.04%)
WTL 2.54 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (11.4%)
BR100 4,716 Increased By ▲ 108.86 (2.36%)
BR30 20,840 Increased By ▲ 565.69 (2.79%)
KSE100 45,499 Increased By ▲ 870.01 (1.95%)
KSE30 17,825 Increased By ▲ 368.99 (2.11%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,312
1224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,266,204
55424hr
1.32% positivity
Sindh
466,432
Punjab
438,271
Balochistan
33,138
Islamabad
106,543
KPK
177,038
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

People’s Tribunal to indict governments, seeking justice for murdered journalists

CPJ 21 Oct 2021

THE HAGUE: Leading press freedom organizations Free Press Unlimited, Reporters Without Borders and the Committee to Protect Journalists launch The People’s Tribunal to indict the governments of Sri Lanka, Mexico and Syria for failing to deliver justice for the murders of Lasantha Wickremathunga, Miguel Ángel López Velasco, and Nabil Al-Sharbaji.

The Tribunal, a form of grassroots justice, relies on investigations and high-quality legal analysis involving specific cases in three countries. The opening hearing will be held on 2 November in The Hague.

What: People’s Tribunals are designed to hold states accountable for violations of international law by building public awareness and generating a legitimate evidence record. The opening hearing will address the vicious cycle of impunity pertaining to the murder of journalists worldwide. Evidence of the unsolved murder cases will be presented to a panel of esteemed judges. Witnesses will present their testimonies. The hearing will also include a presentation of the indictment by the Tribunal’s Prosecution team, led by renowned lawyers Almudena Bernabeu and Sir Howard Morrison QC of the Guernica 37 International Justice Chambers.

When: A press briefing will take place in The Hague on Monday, 1 November 2021, 16:00-17:00 CET in The Hague and can be attended online and simultaneous translation from Spanish to English will be provided. The opening hearing will be convened on Tuesday, 2 November 2021, in The Hague, 09:00-18:00 CET and can also be joined online. If you are interested in attending the press briefing, please register here. If you wish to attend the opening hearing in-person, contact Maya Muller, Press Officer - [email protected] or call +31 6 82 09 12 09.

Where: The opening hearing of the Permanent People’s Tribunal can be joined in-person in The Hague, the Netherlands. For safety reasons, please register by contacting the press officer.

Who: Keynote address to be delivered by Baroness Helena Kennedy of The Shaws, member of the High Level Panel of Legal Experts on Media Freedom. Witnesses delivering testimonies include Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa, Pavla Holcova, close colleague of murdered Slovak journalist Jàn Kuciak, Matthew Caruana Galizia, son of murdered Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, and Hatice Cengiz, fiancée of murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.- CPJ

journalists Free Press Unlimited Miguel Ángel López Velasco Lasantha Wickremathunga Nabil Al Sharbaji

Comments

Comments are closed.

People’s Tribunal to indict governments, seeking justice for murdered journalists

Aid for Afghanistan: Taliban win backing from 10 regional states

Investment cooperation in green development: Pakistan, China may sign three-year pact

IMF talks ‘progressing around various pillars of programme’

Reduction in oil, ghee prices: Govt, PVMA finalise MoU

Forex requirement of Diamer-Bhasha Dam project: $500m raised by Wapda through Green Eurobond: Elahi

Q1FY22: CA posts $3.4bn deficit on higher imports

Biden picks career diplomat for top posting in Pakistan

Afghan central bank reserves: Taliban won’t be allowed access: US

Khalilzad quits

Bitcoin hits record above $66,000 on Wall Street debut

Read more stories