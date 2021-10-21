ANL 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.26%)
ASC 13.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
ASL 18.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-6.15%)
BOP 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
BYCO 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.29%)
FCCL 17.79 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (4.77%)
FFBL 23.08 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.23%)
FFL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.35%)
FNEL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.69%)
GGGL 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.68%)
GGL 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.82%)
HUMNL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5.54%)
JSCL 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.47%)
KAPCO 28.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.23%)
KEL 3.43 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.59%)
MDTL 2.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4.19%)
MLCF 35.12 Increased By ▲ 2.64 (8.13%)
NETSOL 108.95 Increased By ▲ 7.50 (7.39%)
PACE 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.57%)
PAEL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (5.62%)
PIBTL 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
POWER 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.32%)
PRL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.65%)
PTC 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
SILK 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.23%)
SNGP 41.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-3.48%)
TELE 16.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.7%)
TRG 134.10 Increased By ▲ 5.75 (4.48%)
UNITY 29.85 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.04%)
WTL 2.54 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (11.4%)
BR100 4,716 Increased By ▲ 108.86 (2.36%)
BR30 20,840 Increased By ▲ 565.69 (2.79%)
KSE100 45,499 Increased By ▲ 870.01 (1.95%)
KSE30 17,825 Increased By ▲ 368.99 (2.11%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,312
1224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,266,204
55424hr
1.32% positivity
Sindh
466,432
Punjab
438,271
Balochistan
33,138
Islamabad
106,543
KPK
177,038
Japanese shares give up most gains as US Treasury yields weigh

Reuters 21 Oct 2021

TOKYO: Japanese shares rose on Wednesday, underpinned by strong Wall Street finish, but they shed most of the gains as investors grew cautious about weak U.S. futures and rising Treasury yields.

The Nikkei share average edged up 0.14% to close at 29,255.55, after rising as much as 0.9% earlier in the session. The broader Topix inched up 0.05% to 2,027.67.

Wall Street jumped overnight, with the biggest boost from the technology and healthcare sectors amid solid quarterly reports.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield touched a five-month high of 1.673% during the Asian trading hours.

“Japan’s market tracked an overnight solid Wall Street finish earlier in the session but most gains were snapped as U.S. futures fell during the Asian trading hours,” said Kentaro Hayashi, senior strategist at Daiwa Securities.

“The U.S. futures weakened because investors grew cautious about rising U.S. Treasury yields. They wanted to confirm how high the yields could rise.”

Chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron pared most of its gains to end 0.4% higher.

Still the Nikkei was lifted by other heavyweights, with global start-up investor SoftBank Group rising 4.4%, Uniqlo clothing shop operator Fast Retailing gaining 0.63% and electronic parts maker TDK gaining 3.23%.

Brokerages and banks also led the market on higher bond yields, rising 1.52% and 1.19%, respectively.

Airlines and railway operators advanced amid hopes for an economic recovery, rising 3.14% and 1.83%, respectively. Local media reported the Tokyo Metropolitan Government was aiming to ease COVID-19 restrictions on bars and restaurants next week as infections continue to decline.

Shipping firms were the biggest loser among the bourse’s 33 industry sub indexes, with a 3.25% drop.

