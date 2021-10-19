Nation celebrates Eid Miladun Nabi with religious zeal

Eid Miladun Nabi (SAW) is being celebrated with great religious zeal and fervor across the country today (Thursday).

The day dawned with a 31-gun salute in the federal capital and a 21-gun salute in all the provincial capitals. Special prayers for the unity of Muslim Ummah and the progress and prosperity of the country were offered in the mosques after Fajr prayers.

Special conferences, events, and Mehfil-e-Milad are being held to pay respect to the Last Messenger of Allah Hazrat Muhammad Mustafa (SAW) whose life and teachings are a beacon of light for the whole of mankind.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, in his message, said the arrival of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in the world brought a revolution in every aspect of human society.

He said it was the effect of the life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) that the Arab tribes who were victims of internal chaos for centuries emerged as a nation.

The premier said in this state system, minorities were protected, poor and needy were taken care of and rights and obligations of the state and citizens were determined.

He said the government has formed the Rehmatul-lil-Aalameen Authority to apprise the people and the world about the life and teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

President Dr. Arif Alvi said that Holy Prophet (PBUH) united the humans for the oneness of Allah Almighty and it is his character that made the worst enemies as each other’s well-wishers.

Alvi said that Holy Prophet (PBUH) established such a welfare state where the rich and poor enjoyed equal rights.

PM Imran announces formation of Rehmatul-lil-Aalameen Authority

Earlier, PM Imran announced establishing a Rehmatul-lil-Aalameen Authority that would ensure the implementation of the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) in society.

“I will supervise the authority myself and will decide how to impart the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) to children and adults alike,” the premier said, adding that the search for a chairman to head the authority has already started.

He underscored the need of imparting the teachings of the Holy Prophet to children through school curricula.