Nation celebrates Eid Milad-un-Nabi with religious zeal

Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) is being celebrated with great religious zeal and fervor across the country today (Tuesday).

The day dawned with a 31-gun salute in the federal capital and a 21-gun salute in all the provincial capitals. Special prayers for the unity of Muslim Ummah and the progress and prosperity of the country were offered in the mosques after Fajr prayers.

Special conferences, events, and Mehfil-e-Milad are being held to pay respect to the Last Messenger of Allah Hazrat Muhammad Mustafa (SAW) whose life and teachings are a beacon of light for the whole of mankind.

Meanwhile, strict security arrangements have been made to counter any untoward incident and ensure the safety of the citizens.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, in his message, said the arrival of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in the world brought a revolution in every aspect of human society.

He said it was the effect of the life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) that the Arab tribes who were victims of internal chaos for centuries emerged as a nation.

The premier said in this state system, minorities were protected, poor and needy were taken care of and rights and obligations of the state and citizens were determined.

He said the government has formed the Rehmatul-lil-Aalameen Authority to apprise the people and the world about the life and teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

National Rehmatul-lil-Aalameen Conference

Addressing the first session of national Rehmatul-lil-Aalameen Conference in Islamabad on Eid Milad-un-Nabi, President Dr Arif Alvi emphasised the need for promoting unity in light of the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

He said the last Prophet preached not to spread discord and the revolution that arose from Masjid-e-Nabwi (SAW) changed the world. He said the life of Hazrat Mohammad (PBUH) is a beacon of light for us and provides guidance on every aspect of life.

He added that Pakistan successfully tackled Covid-19 pandemic by taking guidance from the Hadiths of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

He pointed out that Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was the greatest leader who always emphasised rule of law in the society.

The President noted that educational institutions, mosques, media, and families have an important role in the proper training of the nation. He said that the Holy Prophet (PBUH) united the humans for the oneness of Allah Almighty and it is his character that made the worst enemies as each other’s well-wishers.

Alvi said that Holy Prophet (PBUH) established such a welfare state where the rich and poor enjoyed equal rights.

PM Imran announces formation of Rehmatul-lil-Aalameen Authority

Earlier, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid extended his congratulations to the entire Muslim world on the auspicious occasion and said he was "proud" to be a follower of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

He said the Prophet had laid the basis for a society free of "religious, linguistic, social and economic prejudices" and only by following his example could a better society be built.

On October 11, PM Imran announced establishing a Rehmatul-lil-Aalameen Authority that would ensure the implementation of the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) in society.

“I will supervise the authority myself and will decide how to impart the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) to children and adults alike,” the premier said, adding that the search for a chairman to head the authority has already started.

He underscored the need of imparting the teachings of the Holy Prophet to children through school curricula.