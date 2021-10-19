ANL 15.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-4.38%)
SGI, MGI events: PM to visit Saudi Arabia next week

Recorder Report 19 Oct 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Saudi Arabia next week to participate in Saudi Green Initiative (SGI) and The Middle East Green Initiative (MGI) scheduled to be held from October 23 to 25 in Riyadh.

The invitation to attend the Saudi's initiative was extended by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman which the prime minister has accepted, diplomatic sources said.

The initiatives of the Saudi Crown Prince, announced earlier this year, align closely with Prime Minister Khan's climate change initiatives - "Clean and Green Pakistan" and the "Ten Billion Tree Tsunami" - and the prime minister in his address to the event, would share his vision in this regard. The sources said that both Pakistan and the Kingdom are also collaborating closely to develop synergies in their climate change-related strategies.

Prime Minister Imran Khan embarks on a three-day visit to Saudi Arabia

During his stay in the Kingdom, the sources said that the prime minister would hold bilateral meeting with Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman and other senior Saudi authorities. They said that the prime minister is also expected to meet Saudi King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud during his visit.

During his interaction with the top Saudi leadership, the prime minister would exchange views on issue of mutual interest, cooperation in various areas including trade and investment as well as regional situations especially the latest development in Afghanistan.

The Saudi initiative is bringing together various heads of state, business leaders, academic pioneers, environmental specialists and civil society, and the prime minister is also expected to hold meetings with his counterparts from various other countries on the sidelines of the event.

