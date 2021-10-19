COAS given briefing on Afghan situation at ISI HQs

ISLAMABAD: Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa Monday interacted with the outgoing DG ISI twice.

The crucial meeting of Gen Bajwa with Lt Gen Faiz Hameed at a time when it is expected that Prime Minister Imran Khan may give a nod to the military's nominee for the coveted post of DG ISI is being seen as a much significant step.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), "General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited Headquarters Inter-Services Intelligence. He was received by Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed, Director General Inter-Services Intelligence.

The COAS was briefed on the internal security and ongoing situation in Afghanistan. Gen Bajwa expressed his satisfaction over the preparedness of the organisation."

However, outgoing DG ISI had an opportunity to interact with his boss during the meeting of the NCOC.

The meeting presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan was attended by the army chief, the DG ISI, federal ministers, and senior army hierarchy.

