Expert says late marriages major reason behind breast cancer among women

KARACHI: The President Pink Pakistan Trust (PPT) Dr Zubaida Qazi said that there are many factors that lead to breast cancer around the world and obesity, having a first child after the age of 35 years and late marriages are some most common reasons that cause breast cancer.

She mentioned that unfortunately, still there is an attitude that people do not talk about breast cancer, and usually women feel ashamed and avoid talking about their pain and symptoms. It has been witnessed that women also do not get due support from their families and are left alone to bear the pain and when their condition worsens, they are brought to the hospital by that time their disease has been entered into the last stage.

Dr Zubaida Qazi was addressing the breast cancer awareness session "find the cure" organised by the Centre of Excellence for Women's Studies University of Karachi in collaboration with Pink Pakistan Trust at the KU Arts Auditorium on Monday.

She informed the audience that any abnormalities or any abnormal changes around the breast can be an early sign of cancer, so people should not take it lightly and should be treated immediately by a doctor.

According to President PPT Dr Zubaida Qazi, if any unusual changes are witnessed around the breast then it should not be ignored. She observed that unfortunately, in our country, it takes a long time to consult a doctor due to which breast cancer patients often lost their lives.

She mentioned that Pink Pakistan Trust, which is a non-profit organisation, is dedicated to improving the lives of underprivileged women in the country. The PPT provides a free consultation facility for breast cancer patients.

Dr Zubaida Qazi mentioned that the first screening centre for breast cancer is going to be established at the University of Karachi in order to create awareness among students. She expressed concern over the rising incidence of breast cancer in Pakistan and ignorance about the disease.

She explained in detail about the self-examination that every woman has to examine their breast on monthly basis at the end of a menstrual period. She said that at the time of examination women should notice the changes in size, colour, shape, or occurrence of any pimple, lump, skin, unusual discharge from nipples, bulging and also emphasised that underarms should not be ignored as well.

"Early diagnosis is essential to defeating breast cancer, which can be treated in a variety of ways, including surgery, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, hormone therapy, and immunotherapy." She shared that PPT has also launched the Pink Pakistan App where doctors, radiologists, and concerned consultants are available to guide people about symptoms and treatment of breast cancer.

Meanwhile, the KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi said that it is possible to cure breast cancer only with timely diagnosis, but unfortunately due to lack of timely diagnosis in Pakistan, the disease is increasing rapidly.

He mentioned that awareness is essential for the prevention of the disease and there can be no better platform for awareness than universities as the higher education institutions provide a platform where students from all over the country come to seek knowledge and this is the best source of student awareness.

"There is nothing more important than life and health. There is a need to ensure timely treatment of breast cancer symptoms instead of ignoring the conditions."

The KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi emphasised that people should adopt the right diet plan and do exercises regularly. He focused on three pillars of life i.e. 'health promotion early deduction', 'timely diagnose' and 'comprehensive breast cancer management' in which the government of Pakistan should evolve more ideas to reduce breast cancer disease in society.

On this occasion, the Iqra University VC Dr Wasim Qazi said that awareness is essential to reduce the rapidly increasing number of breast cancers and expressed that this is a good sign that Pink Pakistan Trust is playing a key role in this regard. He encouraged that awareness sessions about breast cancer can help in the prevention of the disease and mentioned that conducting such awareness seminars will promote awareness which will have a positive impact on society.

