KARACHI: On Thursday, at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 11.789 billion and the number of lots traded at 8,263.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to (PKR 3.239 billion), followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 2.122 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.643 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.270 billion), Copper (PKR 1.213 billion), DJ (PKR 818.650 million), Silver (PKR 511.001 million), Natural Gas (PKR 473.881 million), Platinum (PKR 334.286 million), SP 500 (PKR 148.464 million) and Japan Equity (PKR 14.694 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 46 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 41.830 million were traded.

