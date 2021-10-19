KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (October 18, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 4,629.31 High: 4,694.55 Low: 4,614.06 Net Change: (-) 40.71 Volume ('000): 189,827 Value ('000): 6,152,005 Makt Cap 1,054,927,072,623 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,565.09 NET CH. (-) 74.17 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,781.53 NET CH. (+) 35.95 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,409.70 NET CH. (-) 24.76 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,864.53 NET CH. (+) 45.44 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,134.14 NET CH. (-) 178.6 ------------------------------------ As on: 18-October-2021 ====================================

