BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (October 18, 2021).
19 Oct 2021
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (October 18, 2021).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 4,629.31
High: 4,694.55
Low: 4,614.06
Net Change: (-) 40.71
Volume ('000): 189,827
Value ('000): 6,152,005
Makt Cap 1,054,927,072,623
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,565.09
NET CH. (-) 74.17
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,781.53
NET CH. (+) 35.95
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,409.70
NET CH. (-) 24.76
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,864.53
NET CH. (+) 45.44
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,134.14
NET CH. (-) 178.6
------------------------------------
As on: 18-October-2021
====================================
