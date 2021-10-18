ANL 15.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-4.38%)
ASC 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-4.31%)
ASL 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
BOP 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.75%)
BYCO 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.05%)
FCCL 16.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.97%)
FFBL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.51%)
FFL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.3%)
FNEL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.95%)
GGGL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-4.96%)
GGL 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-5.18%)
HUMNL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.02%)
JSCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.35%)
KAPCO 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.69%)
KEL 3.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.01%)
MDTL 2.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.9%)
MLCF 32.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.33%)
NETSOL 101.45 Decreased By ▼ -4.55 (-4.29%)
PACE 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3%)
PAEL 26.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-5.15%)
PIBTL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.45%)
POWER 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.75%)
PRL 16.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.66%)
PTC 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.04%)
SILK 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.39%)
SNGP 42.50 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.4%)
TELE 16.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 128.35 Decreased By ▼ -7.43 (-5.47%)
UNITY 28.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-4.05%)
WTL 2.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5%)
BR100 4,607 Decreased By ▼ -60.66 (-1.3%)
BR30 20,274 Decreased By ▼ -617.96 (-2.96%)
KSE100 44,629 Decreased By ▼ -192.08 (-0.43%)
KSE30 17,456 Decreased By ▼ -65.93 (-0.38%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,280
1124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,265,047
66324hr
1.66% positivity
Sindh
465,819
Punjab
437,974
Balochistan
33,128
Islamabad
106,469
KPK
176,886
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dow, S&P 500 fall amid inflation worries

AFP 18 Oct 2021

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks mostly fell early Monday amid worries over rising inflation and as China reported disappointing third-quarter growth figures.

US stocks opened the week on a tepid note as the yield on the 10-year US Treasury note pushed back above 1.60 percent, a sign on increased pricing pressure.

Meanwhile, output by US industries fell 1.3 percent last month amid continued supply constraints, the Federal Reserve reported.

In China, official data estimated third-quarter growth of just 4.9 percent, below analyst expectations and a big drop from the 7.9 percent level in the prior quarter.

About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was at 35,178.17, down 0.3 percent.

Wall St climbs on strong Goldman earnings, retail sales data

The broad-based S&P 500 slipped 0.1 percent to 4,466.48, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index was flat at 14,903.52.

The early weakness marked a shift from the buoyant finale to Friday's trading that led to weekly gains.

This week's calendar includes a heavy spate of earnings from Tesla, Netflix and others, as well as US housing data and the Federal Reserve's report on US economic conditions in advance of its November policy meeting where it is expected to announce the start of tapering of stimulus.

Wall Street S&P 500 US stocks Dow Jones

Comments

1000 characters

Dow, S&P 500 fall amid inflation worries

Pakistan to host 50-over Asia Cup in 2023, confirms PCB chairman Ramiz Raja

Policeman martyred, 17 injured in blast outside Quetta's Balochistan University

Pakistan wishes for enduring relationship with the US: COAS

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee weakens to record level, closes at 172.78

Colin Powell dies of Covid-19 complications

Pakistan-IMF talks have not failed, says Tarin

Malala sends letter to Taliban one month after girls' school ban

PM Imran, COAS briefed on Covid response, vaccination drive in NCOC visit

China denies report of hypersonic missile test, says tested space vehicle

Notification issued: Shaukat Tarin appointed advisor to PM on finance and revenue

Read more stories