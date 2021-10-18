ANL 15.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-4.38%)
ASC 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-4.31%)
ASL 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
BOP 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.75%)
BYCO 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.05%)
FCCL 16.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.97%)
FFBL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.51%)
FFL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.3%)
FNEL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.95%)
GGGL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-4.96%)
GGL 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-5.18%)
HUMNL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.02%)
JSCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.35%)
KAPCO 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.69%)
KEL 3.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.01%)
MDTL 2.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.9%)
MLCF 32.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.33%)
NETSOL 101.45 Decreased By ▼ -4.55 (-4.29%)
PACE 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3%)
PAEL 26.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-5.15%)
PIBTL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.45%)
POWER 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.75%)
PRL 16.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.66%)
PTC 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.04%)
SILK 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.39%)
SNGP 42.50 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.4%)
TELE 16.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 128.35 Decreased By ▼ -7.43 (-5.47%)
UNITY 28.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-4.05%)
WTL 2.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5%)
BR100 4,607 Decreased By ▼ -60.66 (-1.3%)
BR30 20,274 Decreased By ▼ -617.96 (-2.96%)
KSE100 44,629 Decreased By ▼ -192.08 (-0.43%)
KSE30 17,456 Decreased By ▼ -65.93 (-0.38%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,280
1124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,265,047
66324hr
1.66% positivity
Sindh
465,819
Punjab
437,974
Balochistan
33,128
Islamabad
106,469
KPK
176,886
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India's benchmark bond yield hits 1-1/2 yr high as crude rally continues

Reuters 18 Oct 2021

MUMBAI: India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rose to its highest level since April 2020, as a sustained rise in global crude oil prices raised concerns around domestic inflation and its resultant impact on the central bank's ability to retain policy stimulus.

On Monday, the benchmark 10-year bond yield was trading at 6.38% at 1014 GMT, up 5 basis points from its previous close and at its highest since April 17, 2020.

Markets were closed on Friday for a religious festival.

Oil prices hit their highest level in years on Monday as demand recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic, boosted by more customers from power generators turning away from expensive gas and coal to fuel oil and diesel.

India imports 80% of its oil needs and high prices are likely to translate into higher domestic inflation, which could force the central bank to act on rates or reduce the liquidity stimulus sooner rather than later.

"The view on bonds is bearish given the overall macro environment," said Bekxy Kuriakose, head of fixed income at Principal Asset Management.

"Domestically - lack of G-SAP (government securities acquisition programme) support and growth pick-up and globally due to the rise in US treasury yields, central banks are either tapering, hiking or warning of hikes," she added, predicting a rise to 6.5% on the 10-year yield by year end.

Traders said though there is ample rupee liquidity in the banking system, the central bank's decision to not continue with GSAP and conduct only ad-hoc open market operations as and when necessary is likely to keep the upward pressure on yields.

Foreign investors have sold debt worth $613.75 million so far in October, taking total sales in 2021 to $2.14 billion.

US Treasury yields rose on Friday and a market indication of inflation expectations hit the highest since 2005 as an unexpected increase in US retail sales in September added to bearish bond sentiment about the path of interest rates.

The partially convertible rupee ended at 75.34/35 per dollar compared to its close of 75.2550.

Overnight indexed swap rates too rose to their highest levels in more than a year-and-half as traders started to price in rate hike expectations.

The benchmark 5-year OIS rate climbed 14 bps on day to 5.60%, its highest since Jan. 22, 2020 while the 1-year OIS rate rose 7 bps to 4.10%, its highest since April 15, 2020.

Oil India's benchmark 10 year bond yield

Comments

1000 characters

India's benchmark bond yield hits 1-1/2 yr high as crude rally continues

Pakistan to host 50-over Asia Cup in 2023, confirms PCB chairman Ramiz Raja

Policeman martyred, 17 injured in blast outside Quetta's Balochistan University

Pakistan wishes for enduring relationship with the US: COAS

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee weakens to record level, closes at 172.78

Colin Powell dies of Covid-19 complications

Pakistan-IMF talks have not failed, says Tarin

Malala sends letter to Taliban one month after girls' school ban

PM Imran, COAS briefed on Covid response, vaccination drive in NCOC visit

China denies report of hypersonic missile test, says tested space vehicle

Notification issued: Shaukat Tarin appointed advisor to PM on finance and revenue

Read more stories