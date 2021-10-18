LME aluminium may temporarily peak in $3,262-$3,310 range

SINGAPORE: LME aluminium may temporarily peak in a narrow range of $3,262-$3,310 a tonne this week, as suggested by a rising trendline and a projection analysis.

The metal is riding on a wave (3), which is extending towards the target zone, as pointed by the rising trendline. Its surge from the Oct. 1 low of $2,825 has not been disrupted by any typical correction, which may be triggered by the resistance zone.

Support is t $3,131, a break below which could open the way towards the range of $2,975-$3,067.

