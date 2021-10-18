ANL 15.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-4.38%)
ASC 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-4.31%)
ASL 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
BOP 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.75%)
BYCO 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.05%)
FCCL 16.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.97%)
FFBL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.51%)
FFL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.3%)
FNEL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.95%)
GGGL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-4.96%)
GGL 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-5.18%)
HUMNL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.02%)
JSCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.35%)
KAPCO 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.69%)
KEL 3.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.01%)
MDTL 2.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.9%)
MLCF 32.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.33%)
NETSOL 101.45 Decreased By ▼ -4.55 (-4.29%)
PACE 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3%)
PAEL 26.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-5.15%)
PIBTL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.45%)
POWER 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.75%)
PRL 16.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.66%)
PTC 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.04%)
SILK 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.39%)
SNGP 42.50 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.4%)
TELE 16.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 128.35 Decreased By ▼ -7.43 (-5.47%)
UNITY 28.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-4.05%)
WTL 2.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5%)
BR100 4,607 Decreased By ▼ -60.66 (-1.3%)
BR30 20,274 Decreased By ▼ -617.96 (-2.96%)
KSE100 44,629 Decreased By ▼ -192.08 (-0.43%)
KSE30 17,456 Decreased By ▼ -65.93 (-0.38%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,280
1124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,265,047
66324hr
1.66% positivity
Sindh
465,819
Punjab
437,974
Balochistan
33,128
Islamabad
106,469
KPK
176,886
Dollar stands tall vs rivals on firmer yields

Reuters 18 Oct 2021

LONDON: The US dollar headed back on Monday towards a one-year high hit last week as rising inflation expectations and higher bond yields boosted its appeal against its rivals, with the New Zealand dollar bucking the trend thanks to strong data.

US Treasury yields firmed on Monday, extending a trend in recent weeks with five-year bond yields rising to their highest levels since February 2020 as investors ramped up bets that the US Federal Reserve was preparing to raise interest rates as early as next year.

The inflation outlook has also prompted expectations of earlier tightening of global monetary policy, with Danske Bank expecting as much as two rate hikes from the Fed in the second half of next year.

"For some time our central argument has rested on two factors coming together to support the dollar, namely the moderation in global growth and the Fed taking a gradual path towards eventual rate hikes," HSBC analysts said in a note. "This occurred sooner than we expected."

The dollar index rose 0.1% to 94.02, edging it back toward last week's one-year high of 94.563 which was the highest level since September 2020.

In New Zealand, where consumer prices zoomed higher at their fastest clip since 2010, analysts reckoned the central bank would need to stay the course on its hiking trajectory even as the lockdown of Auckland was extended.

The kiwi was an outlier, having jumped almost 0.5% to a one-month high of $0.7105 before easing back to flat at $0.7070 after a decade-high quarterly inflation reading.

NZD/Sterling also managed to hold on close to steady after hawkish weekend remarks from Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey who said policymakers "will have to act" as energy prices drive consumer prices higher.

In other data highlights, China's economic growth hit its slowest pace in a year in the third quarter, with power shortages crimping factory output - while in commodities, crude prices rose more than 1% to test 2018 highs.

The yuan eased slightly after the data. But taken together, China's slowdown, power crunch and worldwide signs that pressure from energy costs is hurting, seemed to turn investors broadly cautious as they brace for a bumpy period.

New Zealand dollar US dollar

