ANL 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.36%)
ASC 14.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.64%)
ASL 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.05%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
BYCO 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.46%)
FCCL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.86%)
FFBL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.73%)
FFL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.64%)
FNEL 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.09%)
GGGL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.33%)
GGL 28.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.67%)
HUMNL 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.69%)
JSCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.35%)
KAPCO 28.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.34%)
KEL 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
MDTL 2.19 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.79%)
MLCF 33.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.43%)
NETSOL 102.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.40 (-3.21%)
PACE 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.39%)
PAEL 27.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.68%)
PIBTL 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.18%)
POWER 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.45%)
PRL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.63%)
PTC 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.51%)
SILK 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 43.11 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.84%)
TELE 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.04%)
TRG 131.75 Decreased By ▼ -4.03 (-2.97%)
UNITY 29.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.87%)
WTL 2.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-5.83%)
BR100 4,662 Decreased By ▼ -6.16 (-0.13%)
BR30 20,593 Decreased By ▼ -299.56 (-1.43%)
KSE100 44,856 Increased By ▲ 34.28 (0.08%)
KSE30 17,554 Increased By ▲ 32.19 (0.18%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,280
1124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,265,047
66324hr
1.66% positivity
Sindh
465,819
Punjab
437,974
Balochistan
33,128
Islamabad
106,469
KPK
176,886
BoE will have to act to contain inflation: Bailey

Reuters 18 Oct 2021

LONDON: Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey sent a fresh signal on Sunday that the British central bank is gearing up to raise interest rates for the first time since the onset of the coronavirus crisis as inflation risks mount.

Bailey said he continued to believe that the recent jump in inflation would be temporary, but that a surge in energy prices would push it higher and make its climb last longer, raising the risk of higher inflation expectations.

"Monetary policy cannot solve supply-side problems - but it will have to act and must do so if we see a risk, particularly to medium-term inflation and to medium-term inflation expectations," Bailey said during an online panel discussion organised by the Group of 30 consultative group.

"And that's why we at the Bank of England have signalled, and this is another such signal, that we will have to act," he said. "But of course that action comes in our monetary policy meetings."

The BoE has forecast that Britain's inflation rate will go over 4%, more than double its target, as the world economy reopens from its COVID-19 lockdowns, causing shortages of supplies and staff, and the price of energy soars.

Investors are speculating that the BoE might become the first of the world's biggest central banks to raise rates, later this year or early in 2022.

Bailey said demand for workers in Britain had been stronger than expected and the number of younger and older workers leaving the labour market had grown.

"I do have concerns about labour supply growth," he said.

But Bailey said he did not believe there was a "general pattern of labour market pressure" as wages climbed strongly in some sectors but less so in others.

He also said there were lessons for governments seeking to prevent future supply chain shocks in the way financial regulators had responded to the shock of the global financial crisis of 2007-09, including regular stress tests.

"I'm not saying we have the magic answer to supply chains across the board, but I think there are lessons that we have learned in terms of resilience that can usefully be adapted and used and translated into some other markets, particularly for instance when I look at energy supply," he said.

