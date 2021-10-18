ANL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
ASC 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.57%)
ASL 20.43 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.95%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
BYCO 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
FCCL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.86%)
FFBL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.38%)
FFL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.98%)
FNEL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
GGGL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.46%)
GGL 29.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.5%)
HUMNL 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (5.2%)
JSCL 20.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.11%)
KAPCO 28.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.31%)
KEL 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.57%)
MDTL 2.19 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.79%)
MLCF 33.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.16%)
NETSOL 103.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-2.36%)
PACE 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.15%)
PAEL 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.97%)
PIBTL 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.38%)
POWER 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.45%)
PRL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.63%)
PTC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
SILK 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.39%)
SNGP 43.25 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.17%)
TELE 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.43%)
TRG 133.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.78 (-2.05%)
UNITY 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.34%)
WTL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.17%)
BR100 4,676 Increased By ▲ 7.79 (0.17%)
BR30 20,665 Decreased By ▼ -226.74 (-1.09%)
KSE100 44,962 Increased By ▲ 140.69 (0.31%)
KSE30 17,599 Increased By ▲ 77.65 (0.44%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,280
1124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,265,047
66324hr
1.66% positivity
Sindh
465,819
Punjab
437,974
Balochistan
33,128
Islamabad
106,469
KPK
176,886
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

TSX climbs to record high as investors eye 'Santa Claus' rally

Reuters 18 Oct 2021

TORONTO: Canada's main stock index rose on Friday to a record high as oil prices climbed and investors cheered the move into a seasonally strong period for the market.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended up 108.16 points, or 0.5%, at 20,928.10, eclipsing the record closing high it notched on Sept 3. For the week, it was up 2.5%, its biggest weekly advance since March.

"We are now entering the period that is very positive for equities and are probably going to see a Santa Clause rally between now and year end," said Irwin Michael, portfolio manager at ABC Funds, referring to the seasonal move that sometimes happens in stocks. "The thing that is driving it right now are the recovery of oil and gas prices," Michael added.

US crude oil futures settled 1.2% higher at $82.28 a barrel on forecasts of a supply deficit over the next few months, while the energy sector on the TSX touched its highest since May 2019, ending 0.2% higher. Financials, which account for about 30% of the index's market value, gained 0.9% and industrials ended 0.6% higher.

After snapping a seven-month win streak in September, the Canadian equity index has gained 4.3% so far this month. "It really feels like people got a little too bearish heading into earnings season and what we're seeing now is a bit of a short-covering rally in the market as first glimpses we've had of earnings have been okay," said Gregory Taylor, portfolio manager at Purpose Investments.

Big US financial institutions reported strong earnings this week, setting a positive tone in markets after fears over surging commodity prices, supply chain issues and inflation dogged equities. Gains on Friday were capped by a 0.9% slide in gold stocks as gold prices fell.

TSX Canada's main stock Santa Claus

Comments

Comments are closed.

TSX climbs to record high as investors eye 'Santa Claus' rally

Pakistan reports lowest Covid-related deaths since July 22

Sales Tax on wheat bran: FBR's field formations create panic among flour millers?

IMF talks to 'resume' today: MoF

22 pending bills set to be referred to joint sitting of parliament

Nawaz, family: FTO seeks report on 'not taxing' assets, income

PDM says will launch countrywide protest drive

Grand Mosque in Makkah drops social distancing

PD to submit report on strategic oil reserves to CCoE

CEOs, MDs, others: SECP restricts scope of PMR, FCM certifications

No fear of inflation 'runaway train': IMF chief

Read more stories