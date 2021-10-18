ANL 15.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.48%)
ASC 14.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.64%)
ASL 20.48 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.2%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
BYCO 7.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.8%)
FCCL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.86%)
FFBL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.38%)
FFL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.31%)
FNEL 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
GGGL 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.75%)
GGL 28.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-3.21%)
HUMNL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.87%)
JSCL 20.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.11%)
KAPCO 28.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.17%)
KEL 3.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
MDTL 2.19 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.79%)
MLCF 33.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.19%)
NETSOL 103.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.61 (-2.46%)
PACE 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.15%)
PAEL 27.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.25%)
PIBTL 8.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.61%)
POWER 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.45%)
PRL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.63%)
PTC 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.4%)
SILK 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 43.13 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.89%)
TELE 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.43%)
TRG 132.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.88 (-2.12%)
UNITY 29.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.4%)
WTL 2.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.75%)
BR100 4,671 Increased By ▲ 3.29 (0.07%)
BR30 20,637 Decreased By ▼ -254.62 (-1.22%)
KSE100 44,943 Increased By ▲ 121.6 (0.27%)
KSE30 17,589 Increased By ▲ 67.64 (0.39%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,280
1124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,265,047
66324hr
1.66% positivity
Sindh
465,819
Punjab
437,974
Balochistan
33,128
Islamabad
106,469
KPK
176,886
Coding platform GitLab valued at $14.9bn in strong market debut

Reuters 18 Oct 2021

NEW YORK: GitLab Inc shares jumped about 35% above their offer price in their Nasdaq debut on Thursday, giving the software development platform a market capitalization of $14.9 billion, showing strong investor appetite for fast-growing software companies.

The company's stock opened at $94.25 and closed at $103.89, compared with the initial public offering price of $77 per share. The company had said it would likely sell shares at $66 to $69 each.

"We grow when we get to talk to people in the C-suite, to the CIO, the CTO... Part of the reason for going public is to create that awareness," said Sid Sijbrandij, co-founder and chief excutive officer at GitLab.

GitLab offers both free and paid versions of developer operations platform, a single application that brings together software development and IT operations. Developers in companies across industries can use it to write, package, release and monitor code.

The company makes money from its subscription products. For $19 a month per user, GitLab provides companies with tools for faster code reviews, and customer support.

