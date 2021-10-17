ANL 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.1%)
Whole country cannot be run on subsidy, says Fawad

  • Information minister says private sector must increase the salaries of its workers if there are problems for the salaried group
BR Web Desk Updated 17 Oct 2021

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has said that the whole country cannot be run on subsidy, adding that propaganda on the prices of oil and gas is being done in a way as if we are living on a separate planet.

Reacting to harsh criticism by opposition parties over the increase in prices of petroleum products, Fawad tweeted: "If the prices of oil and gas will rise internationally then it will also increase in Pakistan."

He added, "Today the prices are high but tomorrow they will come down. The prices will also decline here too."

The minister stated that we will face problems like one nation and the economic challenges are temporary. "Industry, agriculture, and construction sectors are earning historic profits."

He pointed out that there are problems for the salaried group and the private sector must increase the salaries of its workers. An increase in earnings and jobs are the solutions to inflation, he said.

The government made major increases in the prices of two petroleum products, petrol and the HSD, that are widely used by the general public. The HSD went up by Rs12.44 per litre and petrol by Rs10.49 per litre.

Govt increases petrol price by Rs10.49 per litre

According to a notification by the Finance division, petrol is now being sold at Rs137.79 per litre against the earlier price of Rs127.30 per litre.

The price of HSD, which is widely used in the transport and agriculture sectors, has been increased from Rs122.04 per litre to Rs 134.48 per litre. The price of kerosene oil went up by Rs10.95 to Rs110.26 from Rs99.31 and the LDO by Rs8.84 per litre to Rs108.35 from Rs99.51.

On October 15, international oil prices exceeded $85 a barrel that was the highest rate since October 2018.

