'Relatively less increase' made in fuel prices: Gill

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Saturday said relatively less increase has been made in fuel prices in Pakistan as compared to the world.

In response to the statement of Bilawal Zardari, he said oil production declined during the pandemic, resulting creation of supply and demand issue.

He said Brent crude oil prices were at a high. Oil prices have gone up from $37 per barrel to $85 in the last one year, he said.

Gill said crude oil prices continued to rise in the global market. Food prices were also at 10-year high, he said.

He said currently the world was in crisis. The propaganda of incompetent opposition was only for their survival, he said.