Furniture Exhibition receives huge response

KARACHI: Lifestyle Furniture Exhibition has received overwhelming response as over ten thousand buyers visited the exhibition on the first day and bought goods from a long range of products, while an even larger number of buyers visited the exhibition on the second day.

People took advantage of the discount deals offered by popular brands and bought stylish designs of furniture and mattresses, etc. Sindh Minister for Local Bodies Syed Nasir Hussain and Minister Information Saeed Ghani also visited the event.

Saeed Ghani also issued on-spot directives to solve the problems faced by an older woman at the exhibition.

During the visit, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said the exhibition is very impressive and will be beneficial for the people. He said Lifestyle Furniture Exhibition will send an encouraging and soft image of Pakistan across the world, and would also attract international delegations.

He also appreciated the efforts of exhibition organizers, Faisal Mohsin and Zara Faisal, in the promotion of local furniture industry.

Director Pakistan Lifestyle Furniture Exhibition, Zara Faisal said the number of visitors in the first two days of the even exceeded the expectations. "The turnout will definitely surpass the foot-fall target", he added.

