Money laundering case: NAB summons Rukhsana Bangash

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned the political secretary of former president Asif Ali Zardari in connection with investigation of money laundering case.

According to the summon issued by the NAB Rawalpindi, the bureau has asked Rukhsana Bangash to appear before it on October 19 for recording of statement along with relevant documents before Investigation Officer (IO) Mudasir Nayab.

It says that the inquiry under the provision of section 9(a) of NAO, 1999 and Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2010 has revealed you do not have any source of income, however, you had purchased an amount of $248,000 from a local market in the year 2013-15 and also remitted amount of $343,000 outside Pakistan.

