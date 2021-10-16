PM for strict legal action against sugar hoarding

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered strict legal action against sugar hoarding and illegal profiteering.

He said this while presiding over a meeting and discussed steps needed to be taken against sale and stockpiling of sugar.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar, Adviser on Accountability Mirza Shehzad Akbar, Adviser of Political Communications Dr Shahbaz Gill and senior officials attended the meeting. Provincial Minister for Industry Aslam Iqbal and Chief Secretary also participated in the meeting through video link.

The prime minister while directing strict legal action against sugar hoarding and illegal profiteering said that implementation of Track and Trace System for monitoring of sugar mills should be ensured so that the actual production quantity of sugar could be ascertained.

Imran Khan said that those making illicit profits were the enemies of the poor people and the state would take stern action against them.

The Punjab Chief Secretary said that legal action had been initiated against the hoarders and profiteers, adding that CCTV cameras had also been installed at Sugar Mills across the province.