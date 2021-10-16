16 truckloads of humanitarian aid sent to Afghanistan

PESHAWAR: The Customs Healthcare Society in collaboration with Pakistan Customs has sent 16 truckloads of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan via Torkham border. In this regard, a ceremony was held at the Torkham border in which Federal Tax Ombudsman Dr Asif Mahmood Jah was the chief guest. The humanitarian assistance trucks handed over to Pakistan Consulate in Jalalabad.

Chief Collector Customs (Operation) Syed Tahir Huda, Director General Customs Intelligence Rashid Sheikh, Collector Appraisement Amjadur Rehman, Collector Enforcement Malik Kamran Azam Khan Rajar, Director Transit Trade Arbab Qaiser Hamid and Pakistan Consul General in Jalalabad Abidullah along with other high officials of the Customs department were present during the ceremony.

