Sindh governor inaugurates 'Lifestyle Furniture Exhibition'

KARACHI: Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Friday inaugurated the 35th Lifestyle Furniture Exhibition here at the Karachi Expo Center. The three-day exhibition is held in two halls of the Expo Center.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail said the COVID pandemic had shaken the economies across the globe, and inflation spiked in the developed countries. However, Pakistan remained least affected.

"Our furniture industry has developed significantly compared with past. PTI government is striving to address the basic problems of the industrial sector on priority."

He said traditional Pakistani furniture designs with purpling and engraving was in high demand in the world, while the furniture makers had also mastered in news and simple designs. He appreciated the organizers of the event including Zara Faisal, Faisal Mohsin, Adnan Afzal, Madiha Adnan and their team for holding such an event in the current situation. "It is our responsibility to give our 100 percent for the development and betterment of Karachi, which is the economical hub of the country."

Talking about Green Line, Governor Sindh informed 40 more buses had arrived, and the service would be launched to facilitate the public. He said federal government was quite sincere in solving the problems of Karachi and Sindh with practical measures, and not mere lip service.

Director Lifestyle Furniture Exhibition, Zara Faisal apprised the Governor about the Lifestyle Furniture exhibitions held across the country. Zara Faisal and Faisal Mohsin informed the media about the challenges including social distancing and implementation of other SOPs.

Adnan Faisal said citizens of Karachi had always appreciated good activities and participated in such events. Over 50 exhibitors are showcasing their products, while the visitors evinced great interest in the local made furniture and offered discount deals.

