NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
16 Oct 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (October 15, 2021).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
398,548,288 199,702,706 13,657,849,386 7,722,633,610
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 907,315,657 (1,841,497,815) (934,182,157)
Local Individuals 9,958,508,819 (9,946,238,833) 12,269,985
Local Corporates 5,623,368,865 (4,701,456,693) 921,912,172
===============================================================================
