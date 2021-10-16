KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (October 15, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 398,548,288 199,702,706 13,657,849,386 7,722,633,610 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 907,315,657 (1,841,497,815) (934,182,157) Local Individuals 9,958,508,819 (9,946,238,833) 12,269,985 Local Corporates 5,623,368,865 (4,701,456,693) 921,912,172 ===============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021