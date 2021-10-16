Markets
Bill buying rates per unit of currency
16 Oct 2021
KARACHI: Bill Buying Rates per unit of currency -- issued by the Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan on Friday (October 15, 2021).
===========================================================================
BILL BUYING RATES PER UNIT OF CURRENCY
===========================================================================
15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
===========================================================================
USD 171.10 171.04 170.92 170.71 170.50 170.19 169.84
EUR 198.67 198.67 198.64 198.61 198.50 198.25 197.96
GBP 234.14 234.06 233.89 233.65 233.30 232.82 232.27
===========================================================================
