KARACHI: Bill Buying Rates per unit of currency -- issued by the Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan on Friday (October 15, 2021).

=========================================================================== BILL BUYING RATES PER UNIT OF CURRENCY =========================================================================== 15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M =========================================================================== USD 171.10 171.04 170.92 170.71 170.50 170.19 169.84 EUR 198.67 198.67 198.64 198.61 198.50 198.25 197.96 GBP 234.14 234.06 233.89 233.65 233.30 232.82 232.27 ===========================================================================

