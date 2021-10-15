NZ's Grant Bradburn resigns as head of PCB's High-Performance Centre

Grant Bradburn, the head of Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) High-Performance Centre (HPC), has stepped down “to pursue further coaching opportunities,” the PCB said on Friday.

The former New Zealand Test spinner served as the Pakistan cricket team’s fielding coach from September 2018 to June 2020, before joining HPC.

“It has been an honour and privilege to serve Pakistan, providing challenge and support, to drive the players, coaches and teams forward," Bradburn said in a statement.

“I will leave PCB grateful for the wonderful opportunities and the experiences I have gained. As a foreigner, I felt welcomed and valued by my present and former PCB colleagues, players, officials and the Pakistan public. I have always felt safe here, loved exploring this wonderful country and made many lifetime friends.”

He also thanked his wife, children and other family members who sacrificed a lot in allowing him to serve Pakistan cricket during the testing times of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It is now time for me to prioritise family and move forward to the next coaching challenge,” he added.

Director High-Performance Nadeem Khan appreciated Grant’s services for the development of cricket in Pakistan. He said that the New Zealander served Pakistan cricket with passion and dedication.

“He was always full of energy and ideas, a number of which he implemented following the restructuring of the National High-Performance Centre. I thank Grant for his contributions to Pakistan cricket and wish him well in his future endeavours,” Nadeem added.

Grant is the fourth high-rank official after head coach Misbah-ul-Haq, bowling coach Waqar Younis, and CEO Wasim Khan to part ways with the cricket board since Ramiz Raja assumed charge as PCB chairman.

It remains to be seen whether the cricket board will hunt for a new head of the high-performance centre or scrap the post altogether, as the PCB chairman has hinted several changes to the entire setup.