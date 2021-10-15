ANL 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.1%)
ASC 14.63 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (6.94%)
ASL 20.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2%)
BOP 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
BYCO 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.29%)
FCCL 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.63%)
FFBL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (7.82%)
FFL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.35%)
FNEL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
GGGL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.51%)
GGL 29.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.34%)
HUMNL 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.94%)
JSCL 20.68 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.37%)
KAPCO 28.99 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.08%)
KEL 3.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.87%)
MDTL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.09%)
MLCF 33.60 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.54%)
NETSOL 106.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.44%)
PACE 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.78%)
PAEL 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.76%)
PIBTL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.16%)
POWER 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
PRL 17.18 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (5.33%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.31%)
SILK 1.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.33 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.64%)
TELE 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.54%)
TRG 135.78 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-1.61%)
UNITY 29.90 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (4.91%)
WTL 2.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.04%)
BR100 4,668 Increased By ▲ 50.21 (1.09%)
BR30 20,892 Increased By ▲ 107.28 (0.52%)
KSE100 44,822 Increased By ▲ 487.85 (1.1%)
KSE30 17,521 Increased By ▲ 178.45 (1.03%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,228
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,262,771
1,08624hr
2.03% positivity
Sindh
464,746
Punjab
437,316
Balochistan
33,108
Islamabad
106,357
KPK
176,501
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

NZ's Grant Bradburn resigns as head of PCB's High-Performance Centre

  • He is the fourth high-rank official to step down since Ramiz Raja's appointment as PCB chairman
BR Web Desk 15 Oct 2021

Grant Bradburn, the head of Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) High-Performance Centre (HPC), has stepped down “to pursue further coaching opportunities,” the PCB said on Friday.

The former New Zealand Test spinner served as the Pakistan cricket team’s fielding coach from September 2018 to June 2020, before joining HPC.

“It has been an honour and privilege to serve Pakistan, providing challenge and support, to drive the players, coaches and teams forward," Bradburn said in a statement.

Pakistan cricket chief quits, board says after tour chaos

“I will leave PCB grateful for the wonderful opportunities and the experiences I have gained. As a foreigner, I felt welcomed and valued by my present and former PCB colleagues, players, officials and the Pakistan public. I have always felt safe here, loved exploring this wonderful country and made many lifetime friends.”

He also thanked his wife, children and other family members who sacrificed a lot in allowing him to serve Pakistan cricket during the testing times of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It is now time for me to prioritise family and move forward to the next coaching challenge,” he added.

Saqlain, Razzaq step in as Misbah, Waqar step down as coaches

Director High-Performance Nadeem Khan appreciated Grant’s services for the development of cricket in Pakistan. He said that the New Zealander served Pakistan cricket with passion and dedication.

“He was always full of energy and ideas, a number of which he implemented following the restructuring of the National High-Performance Centre. I thank Grant for his contributions to Pakistan cricket and wish him well in his future endeavours,” Nadeem added.

Grant is the fourth high-rank official after head coach Misbah-ul-Haq, bowling coach Waqar Younis, and CEO Wasim Khan to part ways with the cricket board since Ramiz Raja assumed charge as PCB chairman.

It remains to be seen whether the cricket board will hunt for a new head of the high-performance centre or scrap the post altogether, as the PCB chairman has hinted several changes to the entire setup.

PCB Grant Bradburn High Performance Centre

Comments

1000 characters

NZ's Grant Bradburn resigns as head of PCB's High-Performance Centre

At least 41 dead, scores injured in Kandahar mosque blast

Circular debt reason behind increase in power tariff: Hammad

IS fighters massing in Afghanistan, says Putin

SBP directs banks, regulated entities to digitise corporate payments

Saudi Arabia to ease coronavirus curbs from Oct. 17

Pakistan's rupee breaks four-day losing streak against US dollar

US to lift curbs from November 8 for vaccinated foreign travellers

British lawmaker David Amess stabbed to death in church

In meeting with World Bank chief, Pakistan reiterates resolve to address power sector woes

Kisan Portal to give voice to small farmers: PM Imran

Read more stories