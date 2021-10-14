ANL 16.38 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (5.41%)
Sports

Salah focused on Liverpool success amid contract talk

AFP Updated 14 Oct 2021

LONDON: Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah says he is solely focused on the club's bid for silverware amid talk of a potential contract impasse.

Salah is yet to sign an extension to his current Liverpool deal, which expires at the end of the 2022-23 season.

Reports suggest the stumbling block is the 29-year-old Egypt star's wage demands.

There have been claims Salah wants to have parity with some of the Premier League's top earners.

Liverpool's habit of avoiding giving big contracts to players aged over 30 has fuelled fears Salah will leave Anfield.

His value to Liverpool is clear after he started this season with nine goals in nine games.

For now, Salah is concentrating on ensuring Jurgen Klopp's side keep pace with Premier League leaders Chelsea after an unbeaten start to the season.

"I'm happy as long as the team keep winning," Salah told Liverpool's website on Thursday.

"I'm trying to help always, to score goals and make the team win games, that's the most important thing.

In-form Salah adjusts sights to World Cup as Egypt aim for top

"We have to give our best always to win something and I think we have the quality for that.

"We have a top team, so we have to push ourselves to the limit and try to win something. I'm sure everybody thinks the same.

"That's what we need, just to keep in our head that we finish the season winning something."

