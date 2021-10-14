ANL 16.38 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (5.41%)
ASC 13.68 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (5.64%)
ASL 20.45 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.81%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.12%)
BYCO 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.74%)
FCCL 17.39 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (8.01%)
FFBL 21.47 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (3.22%)
FFL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (7.97%)
FNEL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.84%)
GGGL 16.41 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (5.19%)
GGL 29.85 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (8.15%)
HUMNL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (5.27%)
JSCL 20.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2%)
KAPCO 28.68 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.8%)
KEL 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.99%)
MDTL 2.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (10.55%)
MLCF 33.42 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (8.33%)
NETSOL 107.55 Increased By ▲ 5.48 (5.37%)
PACE 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (9.76%)
PAEL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (9.24%)
PIBTL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.99%)
POWER 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (6.94%)
PRL 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (4.55%)
PTC 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2%)
SILK 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.41%)
SNGP 42.06 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (4.16%)
TELE 16.54 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (6.64%)
TRG 138.00 Increased By ▲ 7.49 (5.74%)
UNITY 28.50 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (7.55%)
WTL 2.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (19.51%)
BR100 4,618 Increased By ▲ 160.79 (3.61%)
BR30 20,785 Increased By ▲ 1114.17 (5.66%)
KSE100 44,334 Increased By ▲ 1111.9 (2.57%)
KSE30 17,343 Increased By ▲ 461.95 (2.74%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,201
2824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,261,685
1,01624hr
2.12% positivity
Sindh
464,142
Punjab
437,032
Balochistan
33,100
Islamabad
106,312
KPK
176,366
FTSE 100 rises on mining, oil boost; Tesco drops in ex-dividend trading

  • Ashmore slips as AUM drops by $3.1 billion
  • FTSE 100 up 0.9%, FTSE 250 adds 1.0%
Reuters 14 Oct 2021

London's FTSE 100 rose to a two-month high on Thursday, boosted by heavyweight oil and mining stocks, while retailer Tesco was the top drag as its shares traded ex-dividend.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index climbed 0.9% and recorded its best session in a week, with miners Antofagasta , Rio Tinto and Glencore among the top performers.

Oil majors BP and Royal Dutch Shell gained 0.8% and 1.4%, respectively tracking over 1% jump in crude prices.

Industrial miners and oil stocks are the top performing sub-indexes so far this year, adding 28% and 37%, respectively.

The mining index has surged over 200% since their March 2020 lows on recovering metal demand as economies re-opened from pandemic-led lockdowns.

FTSE 100 drops on rising inflation concerns; miners, travel weigh

"On a broader basis, a slowdown in the global economic recovery could easily trigger a pullback in commodity prices in the near-term, but for today it seems that investors are very much risk-on," said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.

The FTSE 100 has gained 11.6% so far this year but the pace has slowed on bets that rising inflation pressures will lead central banks to pull back their accommodative monetary policies.

Bank of England policymaker Silvana Tenreyro said the central bank should not raise interest rates to tackle a surge in inflation caused by higher prices for energy and semi-conductors if it thinks these effects will be short-lived.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index advanced 1.0%, with recruiter Hays Plc among the top gainers. The stock rose 3.0% after the company reported a jump in its quarterly net fees.

Dunelm Group Plc rose -0.2% after reporting a strong rise in sales despite an uncertain outlook for the coming year.

Ashmore Group fell 0.1% after its assets under management fell by $3.1 billion during the third quarter of 2021 on emerging market woes and institutional outflows.

FTSE 100 rises on mining, oil boost; Tesco drops in ex-dividend trading

