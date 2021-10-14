Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Thursday

PARIS: The novel coronavirus has killed at least 4,870,405 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Thursday.

At least 239,058,470 cases of coronavirus have been registered. The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country. They exclude revisions made by other statistical organisations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher.

The World Health Organization estimates that the pandemic's overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19.

A large number of the less severe or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected, despite intensified testing in many countries.

On Wednesday, 8,666 new deaths and 459,785 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Wednesday

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were United States with 3,108 new deaths, followed by Russia with 986 and Mexico with 420.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 719,530 deaths from 44,683,145 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 601,574 deaths from 21,597,949 cases, India with 451,435 deaths from 34,020,730 cases, Mexico with 283,193 deaths from 3,738,749 cases, and Russia with 220,315 deaths from 7,892,980 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 606 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Bosnia-Herzegovina with 337, Republic of North Macedonia with 330, Montenegro with 319, Bulgaria with 315, and Hungary with 314.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 1,504,809 deaths from 45,408,588 cases, Europe 1,344,331 deaths from 70,174,960 infections, and Asia 853,562 deaths from 54,885,645 cases.

The United States and Canada has reported 747,839 deaths from 46,351,720 cases, Africa 213,971 deaths from 8,387,415 cases, Middle East 203,465 deaths from 13,636,982 cases, and Oceania 2,428 deaths from 213,160 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.