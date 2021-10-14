ANL 16.38 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (5.41%)
No misunderstanding between Army, govt over ISI chief's appointment: Fawad

  • Information minister says government and establishment have good relations and the credit goes to COAS Bajwa
BR Web Desk Updated 14 Oct 2021

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said that the matter pertaining to the appointment of ISI chief has been resolved, and there is no misunderstanding between the army and the government.

Addressing a press briefing in Islamabad on Thursday, Fawad said that the dignity and honour of the Pakistan Army is dear to the entire nation. "Both the army and government are on the same page on the matter," said Fawad.

He added that the government and the establishment have good relations and the credit goes to COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

New DG ISI’s appointment: PM’s office receives summary

About the situation in Afghanistan, he said that the world must not abandon the Afghan people. Fawad pointed out that abandoning the country will have far-reaching consequences for the whole region.

Earlier in a tweet, the minister had said that it is convention for the prime minister to meet candidates before appointments are made to key positions such as the ISI chief.

He said that efforts to make the process controversial are inappropriate. "The process for appointing the new DG ISI will be completed soon."

Fawad's remarks come after it was reported that the prime minister wanted to interview officials who were shortlisted for the position of ISI chief.

"The government seeks to adopt a legal procedure to appoint the DG ISI in a bid to ensure all constitutional requirements are fulfilled in this regard."

In an interview, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Amir Dogar said: "The prime minister wanted Lt Gen Faiz Hameed to serve for a few more months."

A summary for the appointment of the DG ISI was also received by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) from the Ministry of Defense on Wednesday night.

Last week, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) announced a number of postings, including for the position of DG ISI.

[PM Office receives summary for DG ISI's appointment][3]

According to ISPR's announcement, Lieutenant General Nadeem Anjum was appointed as new DG ISI, replacing Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed who has now been appointed corps commander Peshawar.

