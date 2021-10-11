All the winners from the 20th Lux Style Awards

After a pandemic-induced cancellation last year, the 20th Lux Style Awards finally went ahead on Saturday with fan-favourite stars taking home the silver statuettes for achievements in fashion, TV and music.
Hosted by Ayesha Omar and Dino Ali, this year's edition saw awards in 22 categories, as well as three special awards. Since no films have been released in nearly two years, there was no film category this time.
The Unilever Chairman’s Lifetime Achievement Award went to the Queen of Ghazal, Farida Khanum, while the Lux Change Makers Award was given to playwright Haseena Moin posthumously. Meanwhile, designer Bunto Kazmi received the Lifetime Achievement Award in Fashion award.
Here's the full list of all the winners.
Fashion
Model of the Year (Female): Mushk Kaleem
Model of the Year (Male): Sachal Afzal
Achievement in Fashion Design (Bridal): Shehla Chatoor
Achievement in Fashion Design (Luxury Pret): Hussain Rehar
Achievement in Fashion Design (Pret): Generation
Best Menswear Designer: Ismail Farid
Best Fashion Photographer: Najam Mehmood
Best Hair and Makeup Artist: Sunil Nawab
Best Emerging Talent: Sarah Zulfiqar
Music
Best Song of the Year: "Teri Tasweer" by Bayaan
Best Singer of the Year: Abbas Ali Khan for Mein Yeh Janoun Na
Best Video Director: Hamza Bin Tahir for "Teri Tasveer" by Bayaan
Best Emerging Talent: Aziz Kazi for "Shantaram"
Television
Best Actor (Female) - Critics’ Choice: Yumna Zaidi for Pyaar Ke Sadqay
Best Actor (Female) - Viewers’ Choice: Yumna Zaidi for Pyaar Ke Sadqay
Best Actor (Male) - Critics’ Choice: Bilal Abbas for Pyar Ke Sadqay
Best Actor (Male) - Viewers’ Choice: Danish Taimoor for Deewangi
Best TV Serial: Ehd-e-Wafa - Momina Duraid and ISPR
Best TV Writer: Umera Ahmed for Alif
Best TV Director: Farooq Rind for Pyar Ke Sadqay
Best Original Soundtrack: "Ehd-e-Wafa k Naam Kiya" sung and composed by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan in Ehd-e-Wafa
Best Emerging Talent: Adnan Samad Khan for Ehd-e-Wafa
