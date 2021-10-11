All the winners from the 20th Lux Style Awards

After a pandemic-induced cancellation last year, the 20th Lux Style Awards finally went ahead on Saturday with fan-favourite stars taking home the silver statuettes for achievements in fashion, TV and music.

Hosted by Ayesha Omar and Dino Ali, this year's edition saw awards in 22 categories, as well as three special awards. Since no films have been released in nearly two years, there was no film category this time.

Here are the nominations for the 20th Lux Style Awards

The Unilever Chairman’s Lifetime Achievement Award went to the Queen of Ghazal, Farida Khanum, while the Lux Change Makers Award was given to playwright Haseena Moin posthumously. Meanwhile, designer Bunto Kazmi received the Lifetime Achievement Award in Fashion award.

Celebrities react to LSA nominations

Here's the full list of all the winners.

Fashion

Model of the Year (Female): Mushk Kaleem

Model of the Year (Male): Sachal Afzal

Achievement in Fashion Design (Bridal): Shehla Chatoor

Achievement in Fashion Design (Luxury Pret): Hussain Rehar

Achievement in Fashion Design (Pret): Generation

Best Menswear Designer: Ismail Farid

Best Fashion Photographer: Najam Mehmood

Best Hair and Makeup Artist: Sunil Nawab

Best Emerging Talent: Sarah Zulfiqar

Music

Best Song of the Year: "Teri Tasweer" by Bayaan

Best Singer of the Year: Abbas Ali Khan for Mein Yeh Janoun Na

Best Video Director: Hamza Bin Tahir for "Teri Tasveer" by Bayaan

Best Emerging Talent: Aziz Kazi for "Shantaram"

Television

Best Actor (Female) - Critics’ Choice: Yumna Zaidi for Pyaar Ke Sadqay

Best Actor (Female) - Viewers’ Choice: Yumna Zaidi for Pyaar Ke Sadqay

Best Actor (Male) - Critics’ Choice: Bilal Abbas for Pyar Ke Sadqay

Best Actor (Male) - Viewers’ Choice: Danish Taimoor for Deewangi

Best TV Serial: Ehd-e-Wafa - Momina Duraid and ISPR

Best TV Writer: Umera Ahmed for Alif

Best TV Director: Farooq Rind for Pyar Ke Sadqay

Best Original Soundtrack: "Ehd-e-Wafa k Naam Kiya" sung and composed by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan in Ehd-e-Wafa

Best Emerging Talent: Adnan Samad Khan for Ehd-e-Wafa