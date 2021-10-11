ANL 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-4.42%)
ASC 14.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.18%)
ASL 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.42%)
BOP 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
BYCO 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.06%)
FCCL 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.5%)
FFBL 20.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.93%)
FFL 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
FNEL 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.92%)
GGGL 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-6.61%)
GGL 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.59 (-6.8%)
HUMNL 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3%)
JSCL 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.95%)
KAPCO 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.76%)
KEL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.63%)
MDTL 2.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-7.79%)
MLCF 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-4.48%)
NETSOL 115.00 Decreased By ▼ -8.10 (-6.58%)
PACE 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.35%)
PAEL 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.51%)
PIBTL 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.71%)
POWER 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.61%)
PRL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.6%)
PTC 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.18%)
SILK 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.16%)
SNGP 42.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.77%)
TELE 17.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-5.75%)
TRG 152.65 Decreased By ▼ -7.40 (-4.62%)
UNITY 30.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-4.17%)
WTL 2.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-6.72%)
BR100 4,593 Decreased By ▼ -64.95 (-1.39%)
BR30 21,388 Decreased By ▼ -728.05 (-3.29%)
KSE100 44,095 Decreased By ▼ -381.76 (-0.86%)
KSE30 17,344 Decreased By ▼ -180.91 (-1.03%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,134
2824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,258,959
1,00424hr
2.31% positivity
Sindh
462,859
Punjab
436,197
Balochistan
33,076
Islamabad
106,153
KPK
175,974
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Hong Kong shares hit four-week high as tech giants rally; China up

Reuters 11 Oct 2021

SHANGHAI: Chinese shares climbed on Monday, driven by coal firms on supply fears and defence equities on rising tensions with Taiwan, while Alibaba and Meituan helped Hong Kong shares notch a four-week high.

The CSI300 index rose 0.5% to 4,953.04 by the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.4% to 3,605.76.

The Hang Seng index climbed 2.2% to 25,391.37. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 2.9% to 9,025.86.

** The Hang Seng Tech Index jumped 3.7%, with e-commerce giant Alibaba Group and food-delivery company Meituan up more than 9% each.

** China's antitrust regulator fined Meituan 3.4 billion yuan ($527.4 million) for abusing its dominant market position, the latest penalty in Beijing's clampdown on online platforms.

** Jefferies says with the overhang now removed, the long-term outlook for Meituan is bright.

** Alibaba rose for a fourth straight session, after Daily Journal Corp, chaired by Charlie Munger, boosted its holdings by 83% during the third quarter, according to public disclosures.

** The energy sub-index and the healthcare sub-index added 1.9% and 1.5%, respectively.

** In mainland markets, the coal sub-index gained 3.4% amid short supply, which has led to China's worst power crunch in years.

** China has ordered its two top coal regions to boost output and will allow coal-fired power utilities to charge customers higher prices.

** Citic Securities said it would take time for the measures to take effects and estimated the supply crunch situation is hard to be reversed this year.

** Real estate firms and banks gained more than 2.7% each.

** A sub-index tracking defence stocks went up 2.9%.

** Chinese President Xi Jinping vowed on Saturday to achieve "peaceful reunification" with Taiwan, while the Chinese-claimed island responded by calling on Beijing to abandon its coercion.

Hong Kong stock

Comments

1000 characters

Hong Kong shares hit four-week high as tech giants rally; China up

Making Karachi loadshedding-free: PD seeks Nepra's nod on proposed NTDC-KE IA deal

FBR asked to resolve 4pc WHT issue of IPPs

US, UK warn citizens of threat to Kabul hotels

Sales Tax Act, 1990: Compulsory registration of lawyers misuse of law: FTO

Crude jumps on global energy crunch; US oil at 7-year high

Asia coal prices surge to fresh records; China, India output is key

Taxpayers express satisfaction over ATIR order

The man who made Pakistan's defence impregnable dies

IMF board meets for more talks on Georgieva's future

Hundreds detained in IIOJK

Read more stories