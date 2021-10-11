Palm oil slips on weaker October exports; MPOB data in focus

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures eased on Monday as early October exports declined ahead of Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) data, although the contract remained near a record high hit last week.

The benchmark palm oil contract for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 23 ringgit, or 0.46%, to 4,943 ringgit ($1,186.51) a tonne during early trade.

Fundamentals