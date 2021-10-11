PM opens official celebrations of Rabiul Awwal

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday inaugurated the official celebrations for the month of Rabiul Awwal with a special message for the country's youth and said that countries, where the rule of law reigns supreme, are bound to progress.

Speaking during a 'Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Conference' in Islamabad on Sunday, the prime minister said that societies that face moral decline are unable to advance.

The conference was attended by government officials, civil society members, journalists, and members of minority communities.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry, and Minister for Education and Professional Development Shafqat Mehmood were also in attendance. The prime minister said that since Pakistan's population predominantly comprises the youth, he would like to send a special message to them.

Providing examples of Islamic historical figures that ruled the world in the past, the premier said that the secret of their success was that they followed the true teachings of Islam based on humanitarianism. He said that the holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) was the first-ever personality in the history of the world who established a welfare state, Riyasat-e-Madina.

"For the first time in history, the state took the responsibility for the poor and the destitute, promoted and prioritised education, and made it compulsory for both men and women," he said.

He said that the teachings of the holy Prophet (PBUH) must be inculcated among Pakistani children through schools. "There should be role models for kids to follow and [no one could be a better role model for them than the Prophet of Islam]," he said.

He said that the only way to put Pakistan on the way to progress is to follow the Sunnah of the holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in letter and spirit. "It is my belief that the country cannot progress without following the true teachings of Islam because certain things have crept into the Pakistani society to stop it from advancing," he said.

