Islamabad's G-13 residents facing water shortages

ISLAMABAD: Water scarcity has become a worrisome issue for the residents of sector G-13 of Islamabad where demand for supplying the water facility from external sources is escalating due to a sharp increase in its population and minimal availability of tankers and storage tanks in the sub-sectors.

This was the crux of a meeting arranged by the United Residents Organization (URO) of Sector G-13 to discuss the residents' basic issues including water, security, taxation, maintenance, cleanliness and development work.

The meeting was informed that shortage of water was a major issue faced by residents who have been unable to perform their daily chores in a hassle-free way.

Though, the civic agency has been helping FGEHA by providing the limited number of water tankers, the increased population coupled with less availability of water resources and storage tanks had increased water's demand manifold, the meeting was told.

It was observed that bringing water to G-13 from external dam sources was inevitable.

It was also highlighted that water storage tanks were not available for all sub sectors and measures should be taken in that regard so that the residents could heave a sigh of relief.

Meanwhile, the URO executive council members and working committee heads also discussed the progress on key areas of concern from the residents.

The meeting's participants expressed concerned over non-inclusion of URO representatives in high level meetings with Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA).

It was unanimously decided that a well-devised strategy may be put into action to ensure participation of URO members in FGEHA high level meetings to accelerate and monitor the progress of action points from residents.

The forum also discussed that increased efforts may be directed towards attracting active and influential residents of G-13 under the umbrella of URO so that all the efforts made by notable residents could be synergized for the betterment of sector.

Matters pertaining to security issues including the increased theft and robbery cases in sector were discussed in the meeting and noted as a serious threat for innocent residents.

It was also discussed that the approved security wall encapsulating all sub sectors must be constructed to strengthen the exiting security system of the sector.

The participants of the meeting also discussed the problem of issuance of home completion certificates to the residents and property tax.

Issuance of property tax and occupancy charges from both the Capital Development Authority and FGEHA on annual basis was described as no less than a joke for residents and termed a 'failure of coordination' between the authorities concerned. It was also discussed that billing matters should be taken care at G-13 office instead of G-10 office for residents' facilitation.