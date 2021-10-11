280-bedded dengue field hospital inaugurated

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid inaugurated the 280-bedded dengue field hospital at Expo Centre here on Sunday. The Health Minister visited different units to see the arrangements.

Speaking to media during her visit, the Health Minister said, "We have provided doctors, nurses, paramedical staff along with oxygen and medicine supplies at the hospital. Dr. Asad Aslam Khan has been made the focal person of the Expo Field Hospital.

Doctors from Lahore's General, Services, Jinnah and Mayo Hospitals have been deputed at the Field Hospital. Duty roster of doctors have been placed. Right information must be given to people instead rumours. There is no shortage of beds for dengue patients in Lahore and all such news are false. Based on increase in number of patients, the numbers of beds are being constantly increased.

A total of 1209 patients have been reserved for dengue patients including those at the expo field hospitals. The expo center field hospital has been made functional for 24 hours and CBC shall be provided within 45 seconds. Patients testing positive shall be admitted in the hospitals whereas those testing negative shall be given medicines. Free treatment for fever shall be given to all. All tests shall be done free of cost.

Currently 28 dengue patients are critically ill. In case a patient having fever is unable to travel to the hospital, they can contact 1122 and they shall be transported to nearby public sector hospital. We have 3750 registered dengue patients so far. In the last 24 hours, 177 cases were reported.

Most private hospitals have also reserved beds for dengue with support of health department. All private labs are conducting dengue test in Rs 90 and test can only be done on recommendation of doctor.

In government hospitals, this test is free for patients. The DHA area is currently reporting more cases. In Lahore surveillance was done for 55,000 homes and larva was found at 1719 homes. There is case response once larva is found and around 50 homes in surrounding areas are sprayed. Corona is also being dealt with dengue at the same time."

Elaborating further, the Minister said that 1476 COVID-19 patients were admitted in Punjab hospitals and 51 of them were critically ill. She added, "We have 249 patients on ventilators currently in government hospitals. Vaccination is underway at a fast pace and we have vaccinated more than 52 million people so far. Out of these people, 60 % have received first and 40 % have received two doses. All vaccination centres are open for second dose even on Sundays.

The positivity ratio is 2.9 % in Lahore and 1.9 % in Punjab. The Corona Pandemic situation is better now. The health Departments are working day and night to control Dengue and Corona."

Responding to queries of journalists, the Health Minister said that people can lodge complaint anytime at control room about public sector hospitals. She said, "We have a proper monitoring mechanism in place. No patients shall be sent back coming to government hospitals with fever.

Since January this year, eight people have lost their lives to dengue. Technical persons have been added in DEAG, and their inclusion was done on merit. The interviews for regular appointment of MS in hospitals shall be conducted on next Tuesday and Wednesday.

More than 50 people have applied for Teaching Hospitals in Lahore. Currently 28 beds in Mayo, 16 in General Hospital, 9 in Services Hospital, 12 in Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospital, 12 at Shahadra Teaching Hospital and 4 beds are unoccupied at Yakki Gate Hospital. Outdoors for Corona and Dengue at Expo Field Hospital are fully functional.

The hospitals under Primary and Secondary healthcare Department i.e. Kahna, Bedian, Sabza Zar and others areas have been given alert. Private hospitals have been directed to provide dengue treatment to Sehat Sahulat card holders. We are setting up a new 350-bedded emergency at Jinnah Hospital. Highest number of patient in-flow at emergency is reported at Jinnah Hospital."

