ANL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.04%)
ASC 14.48 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.49%)
ASL 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
BOP 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
BYCO 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.33%)
FCCL 16.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.33%)
FFBL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.65%)
FFL 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.57%)
FNEL 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.76%)
GGGL 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.63%)
GGL 38.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.31%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.41%)
JSCL 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.22%)
KEL 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
MDTL 2.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.83%)
MLCF 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.9%)
NETSOL 123.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.12%)
PACE 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.17%)
PAEL 27.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
POWER 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.08%)
PRL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.06%)
PTC 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.95%)
SNGP 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.46%)
TELE 18.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.93%)
TRG 160.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-0.87%)
UNITY 32.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.35%)
WTL 2.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,658 Decreased By ▼ -21.15 (-0.45%)
BR30 22,116 Decreased By ▼ -269.9 (-1.21%)
KSE100 44,477 Decreased By ▼ -148.16 (-0.33%)
KSE30 17,525 Decreased By ▼ -26.76 (-0.15%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,087
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,257,188
95524hr
2.14% positivity
Sindh
462,295
Punjab
435,512
Balochistan
33,069
Islamabad
106,058
KPK
175,584
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

FBR proposing amendments to Benami laws

Sohail Sarfraz 10 Oct 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is proposing amendments in the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 2017 and Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Rules, 2019 to seek powers to dispose of immovable and movable Benami properties for expediting disposal process.

Sources told Business Recorder here on Saturday that the FBR Chairman, Dr Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed, held a special meeting of Anti-Benami Zones at the FBR Headquarters, here on Saturday.

The meeting was also attended by officials of the Directorate General Anti-Benami Initiatives and Benami-Zones. According to the sources, presently, the federal government is legally empowered to dispose of the movable and immovable properties through auction or other prescribed procedure.

To deal with the Benami cases the federal government means federal cabinet, and decision of disposal of each Benami property has to be taken by the federal cabinet. Under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 2017 and Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Rules, 2019, the federal government is the competent authority to dispose of confiscated properties.

Bank’s chairman booked under Benami Transactions Act, 40m shares confiscated

This is a centralised government mechanism for disposal of properties. It needs to be de-centralised or devolved to speed up the process of disposal of such properties. In one case, the Anti-Benami Zone submitted the case of the disposal of confiscated luxury vehicle to the federal cabinet for disposal.

However, the decision has yet not been communicated to the concerned authorities. Sources said that the FBR is considering proposing amendments in the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 2017 and Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Rules, 2019 in this regard.

The secretary Revenue Division may be authorised to dispose of the immovable and movable Benami properties through constitution of the committee. The committee comprising members would propose the secretary Revenue Division for disposal of the properties.

The purpose of the proposed amendments is to ensure speedy disposal of the properties, where all legal process has been completed, the sources said. During the meeting, a comparison of India's and Pakistan's Anti-Benami departments' performance was discussed. It was found that the Pakistan's Anti-Benami Zones performance is much better than India's.

It has been informed that the Anti-Benami department was established in India in 1988 but it become operational in 2016. In India, 484 cases of Benami immovable and movable properties were framed, but all were finished during trials in tribunals and other courts at the later stage.

In Pakistan, several big cases of Benami properties have been framed in a very short span of time and even concluded to the stage of disposal. The FBR chairman highly appreciated the performance of the Anti-Benami Zones and directed to further expedite the pending cases.

The Anti-Benami Adjudicating Authority performance revealed that the authority had decided 68 references out of 95 references, so far. Out of 68 decided references, moveable and immovable properties in 52 references have been declared Benami with declared value of Rs15 billion, whereas, their market value is even much higher.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Federal Board of Revenue FBR Benami laws Benami properties Anti Benami Zones

Comments

1000 characters

FBR proposing amendments to Benami laws

Security beefed up after terror attacks in Afghanistan

I&T: President meets heads of leading firms

Income, ST refunds: OICCI decries FBR's 'double standard'

Disciplinary proceedings against corrupt taxmen: Inquiry officers who fail to submit reports will face action: FBR

Periodic review of SOEs' working: MoF suggests setting up of CMU in Finance Division

Pandora Papers: 8 retired military officers to face probe

NAO: opposition parties, lawyers' bodies mulling moving court

Rabi-ul-Awwal: PM to inaugurate celebrations today

Georgieva fights to keep IMF role, with decision expected 'very soon'

Read more stories