Overseas Pakistanis sent $2.7bn remittances in Sept: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib has said the Pakistanis expatriates had sent $2.7 billion remittances in September (2021), registering growth of 16.9 per cent over the same month last year.

In a tweet on Saturday, he said overall remittances in the first quarter of current Fiscal Year (2021-22) were stood at US $ eight billion. He said that the remittances grew by 12.5 per cent in the first quarter compared to the corresponding period last year.